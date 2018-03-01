 
News By Tag
* Personal Injury Lawyer
* #MidtermMadness
* Palm Beach County teachers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Law Firm Makes Available 10 More Tickets to Sold Out Midterm Madness "Thank You" Event for Teachers

Spots for Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles' huge "Thank You Teachers of Palm Beach County" Event called Midterm Madness booked immediately. But 10 more tickets will be given away Thursday at noon on air on WFTL 850 AM radio.
 
 
An extra 10 spots up for grabs in this sold out event!
An extra 10 spots up for grabs in this sold out event!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Personal Injury Lawyer
#MidtermMadness
Palm Beach County teachers

Industry:
Legal

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Personal injury law firm Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, fighting for the rights of workers throughout South Florida for over 30 years, put together a FREE event for Palm Beach County teachers as a way to give back to a group of workers in South Florida who the firm figures can sure use a break right about now.

Midterm Madness, 3-7pm Friday, March 9th at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport will feature facials, mini-manicures, massages, makeovers, adult beverage samplings, vendors, raffle prizes, an ice cream sundae bar, teacher resources from a number of nonprofit organizations and some jet-fueled encouragement by Pro Jet Car Drag Racer Elaine Larsen. Little did the law firm with offices in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie realize, however, how quickly the event would fill.

So Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles made room for just 10 more teachers in an effort to help pacify at least a few of the large numbers of educators who waited until after the event was booked solid. Tickets for just 10 more Palm Beach County teachers to Midterm Madness will be given away on air beginning at noon by Karen Curtis on WFTL 850 AM radio.

In addition to 4 hours of much-needed pampering, the following nonprofit organizations will be on hand with resources for teachers—from teaching supplies to resources for students in grief. The organizations include:

Literacy Coalition fsbdt of Palm Beach County, literacypbc.org

Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, educationfoundationpbc.org

Resource Depot, resourcedepot.net

Pandora's Kids, pandoraskids.org

Police Athletic League of West Palm Beach, westpalmbeachpal.com

Children's Bereavement Center, childbereavement.org

Families First of Palm Beach County, familiesfirstpbc.org

Judith and Jack Rosenberg Mentoring 4 Kids, jfcsonline.com/mentoring

Leadership Palm Beach County, leadershippbc.org

For more about Midterm Madness and Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, please contact Valerie Staggs Owner/Pres. Ryan William's Agency at 561.588.6336, valerie@rwads.com, www.RWADS.com. For more about the team at Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, dial up www.RosenthalLevy.com

Contact
Valerie Staggs
Owner/Pres. Ryan William’s Agency
***@rwads.com
End
Source:Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles
Email:***@rwads.com Email Verified
Tags:Personal Injury Lawyer, #MidtermMadness, Palm Beach County teachers
Industry:Legal
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ryan Williams Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share