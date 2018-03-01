News By Tag
Law Firm Makes Available 10 More Tickets to Sold Out Midterm Madness "Thank You" Event for Teachers
Spots for Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles' huge "Thank You Teachers of Palm Beach County" Event called Midterm Madness booked immediately. But 10 more tickets will be given away Thursday at noon on air on WFTL 850 AM radio.
Midterm Madness, 3-7pm Friday, March 9th at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport will feature facials, mini-manicures, massages, makeovers, adult beverage samplings, vendors, raffle prizes, an ice cream sundae bar, teacher resources from a number of nonprofit organizations and some jet-fueled encouragement by Pro Jet Car Drag Racer Elaine Larsen. Little did the law firm with offices in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie realize, however, how quickly the event would fill.
So Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles made room for just 10 more teachers in an effort to help pacify at least a few of the large numbers of educators who waited until after the event was booked solid. Tickets for just 10 more Palm Beach County teachers to Midterm Madness will be given away on air beginning at noon by Karen Curtis on WFTL 850 AM radio.
In addition to 4 hours of much-needed pampering, the following nonprofit organizations will be on hand with resources for teachers—from teaching supplies to resources for students in grief. The organizations include:
Literacy Coalition fsbdt of Palm Beach County, literacypbc.org
Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, educationfoundationpbc.org
Resource Depot, resourcedepot.net
Pandora's Kids, pandoraskids.org
Police Athletic League of West Palm Beach, westpalmbeachpal.com
Children's Bereavement Center, childbereavement.org
Families First of Palm Beach County, familiesfirstpbc.org
Judith and Jack Rosenberg Mentoring 4 Kids, jfcsonline.com/
Leadership Palm Beach County, leadershippbc.org
For more about Midterm Madness and Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, please contact Valerie Staggs Owner/Pres. Ryan William's Agency at 561.588.6336, valerie@rwads.com, www.RWADS.com. For more about the team at Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, dial up www.RosenthalLevy.com
Contact
Valerie Staggs
Owner/Pres. Ryan William’s Agency
***@rwads.com
