Law Firm Makes Available 10 More Tickets to Sold Out Midterm Madness "Thank You" Event for Teachers

Spots for Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles' huge "Thank You Teachers of Palm Beach County" Event called Midterm Madness booked immediately. But 10 more tickets will be given away Thursday at noon on air on WFTL 850 AM radio.

An extra 10 spots up for grabs in this sold out event!

-- Personal injury law firm Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, fighting for the rights of workers throughout South Florida for over 30 years, put together a FREE event for Palm Beach County teachers as a way to give back to a group of workers in South Florida who the firm figures can sure use a break right about now.Midterm Madness, 3-7pm Friday, March 9at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport will feature facials, mini-manicures, massages, makeovers, adult beverage samplings, vendors, raffle prizes, an ice cream sundae bar, teacher resources from a number of nonprofit organizations and some jet-fueled encouragement by Pro Jet Car Drag Racer Elaine Larsen. Little did the law firm with offices in West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie realize, however, how quickly the event would fill.So Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles made room for just 10 more teachers in an effort to help pacify at least a few of the large numbers of educators who waited until after the event was booked solid. Tickets for just 10 more Palm Beach County teachers to Midterm Madness will be given away on air beginning at noon by Karen Curtis on WFTL 850 AM radio.In addition to 4 hours of much-needed pampering, the following nonprofit organizations will be on hand with resources for teachers—from teaching supplies to resources for students in grief. The organizations include:Literacy Coalition fsbdt of Palm Beach County, literacypbc.orgEducation Foundation of Palm Beach County, educationfoundationpbc.orgResource Depot, resourcedepot.netPandora's Kids, pandoraskids.orgPolice Athletic League of West Palm Beach, westpalmbeachpal.comChildren's Bereavement Center, childbereavement.orgFamilies First of Palm Beach County, familiesfirstpbc.orgJudith and Jack Rosenberg Mentoring 4 Kids, jfcsonline.com/mentoringLeadership Palm Beach County, leadershippbc.orgFor more about Midterm Madness and Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, please contact Valerie Staggs Owner/Pres. Ryan William's Agency at 561.588.6336, valerie@rwads.com www.RWADS.com . For more about the team at Rosenthal, Levy, Simon & Ryles, dial up www.RosenthalLevy.com