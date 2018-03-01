News By Tag
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing 3M™ Adhesives at the International Sign Expo (ISA) 2018
In addition to highlighting Tekra's branded JetView™, a line of inkjet-ready films and substrates optimized for inkjet printers, Tekra will be featuring a full line up of 3M™ Bonding Solutions at the show. "Alternate fastening solutions aided by the use of 3M™ Reclosable Fasteners and 3M™ VHB™ Tapes will specifically be demonstrated"
To learn more about their product offerings, you can visit their website at www.tekra.com.
Julie Levins
