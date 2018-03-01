ISA 2018

Julie Levins

Julie Levins

-- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. will be exhibiting at the International Sign Expo (ISA) in Orlando, FL, March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center, South Hall, booth #3938. Tekra will join nearly six hundred other knowledgeable suppliers at one of the largest gatherings of sign, graphics, print and visual communications professionals in the country.In addition to highlighting Tekra's branded JetView™, a line of inkjet-ready films and substrates optimized for inkjet printers, Tekra will be featuring a full line up of 3M™ Bonding Solutions at the show. "Alternate fastening solutions aided by the use of 3M™ Reclosable Fasteners and 3M™ VHB™ Tapes will specifically be demonstrated", according to Julie fsbdt Levins, Market Development Manager at Tekra. "These products provide great alternatives to traditional fastening methods such as screws, nuts and bolts all while being more aesthetically pleasing to the eye", continues Levins.To learn more about their product offerings, you can follow Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn or visit their website at www.tekra.com.