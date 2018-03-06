News By Tag
South Weymouth Dentist provides dental plan option for those without insurance
For a nominal annual fee, The Toothboss Benefit Plan offers participating patients a discounted rate off all available dental services with The Toothboss. The annual fee includes entitles participants to: a comprehensive Exam with FMX (once every 5 years); two periodic (routine) exams (once every six months); X-rays (4 Bitewings – once every eighteen months); two cleanings (prophylaxis – once every six months, twice per calendar year); one periodontal exam (once per year); one oral cancer screening exam (once per year); and two fluoride treatments for children (under the age of 19 – once every six months).
By joining The Toothboss Benefit Program, patients will also receive 20% off the regular price of any additional services.
"Study after study has shown the connection between good oral health and good overall health. That's why we hate to see when patients who for whatever reason—between jobs, retirement, etc.—stop coming in twice a year for necessary services because they don't have insurance," said Dr. Richard Wolfert, AKA The Toothboss. "The Toothboss Benefit Program enables people to pay less than they would out of pocket to get these essential services."
The cost of The Toothboss Benefit Program is $300 per individual/adult and $250 per child. Families with more than two children will pay $100 for each additional child. Children up to age 26 are eligible but must be part of the same household as the adult membership holder. The Toothboss Benefit Program is available to both Toothboss patients and the general public.
"The beauty of the program is that we eliminate a number of restrictions that come with dental plans—deductibles, claim forms, waiting periods for full benefits, annual maximums, treatment limitations, etc.," fsbdt said Dr. Wolfert. "Obviously, you would prefer to have dental insurance provided by an employer. That's not always possible for many types of folks—seniors, self-employed, unemployed. This provides an affordable option."
To apply for the Toothboss Benefit Plan, you can download an application at www.toothboss.com. Payment must be made in full at the time of first service. All major credit cards, including CareCredit, are accepted.
For more information, please call 781-335-0604. The Toothboss Benefit Plan is NOT an insurance program, and Richard E. Wolfert, DMD is not a licensed insurer, preferred provider organization, or other underwriter of health services. The discounts offered are valid only in this office and for services, not products. Exclusions and limitations do apply.
About The Toothboss
The Toothboss offers: comprehensive examinations (written treatment and treatment plan provided); cosmetics; crowns, bridges and tooth-colored restorations;
The Toothboss accepts most insurance plans. They also accept payment from most PPO and indemnity plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Delta Dental. They also accept all major credit cards and have arranged payment plans through Springstone.
To schedule an initial consultation, please call 781-335-0604. For more information, visit http://www.toothboss.com.
