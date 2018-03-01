News By Tag
Fund That Flip Announced as a Winner in 2018 Smart Culture Conference & Awards
The Smart Culture Conference & Awards Program recognizes organizations that foster a workplace culture that bolsters productivity, enhances job satisfaction and provides a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The second annual conference will also explore how company culture is able to drive performance and influence a company's bottom line. Fewer than 10% of nominated companies were selected as winners of the award.
"Fund That Flip is honored to be an awardee in this year's Smart Culture Conference & Awards," said Matt Rodak, Founder and CEO of Fund That Flip. "Since bringing our sales and client success teams to Cleveland, we made it our top priority to hire an exceptional, passionate team of talented people. Northeast Ohio has proven an ideal environment for us to develop a high-performing and productive workplace, which fsbdt is a huge triggering factor for our growth and success."
The 2018 event will spotlight the Northeast Ohio companies leading the way in leveraging culture as a means to advance their organizations. View the full list of 2018 honorees at http://www.sbnonline.com/
Fund That Flip is a venture-backed real estate platform focused on raising capital for the short-term residential rehab loan market and online investing for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in both New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Learn more at www.fundthatflip.com.
Contact
Kendall Krawchuk
Fund That Flip
***@fundthatflip.com
