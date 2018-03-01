News By Tag
United Nations Association-USA Hawaii Member to Compete in Ms. America Pageant
Ms. Maldonado's journey to create an environment of aloha and peaceful co-existence required diverse skills including strategic planning, entrepreneurship, fundraising, networking, leadership development, recruitment and making people/project connections. She holds an Early Childhood Credential from American Montessori Society, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from University of Hawaii Manoa, and Master's degree in Education from Chaminade University. She is a co-founder, and CEO of Ho'okili Hawai'i Academy, a K-12 project-based school opening in the fall fsbdt of 2019.
It was during the United Nations International Day of Peace and Non-Violence activities that her mentor, Dr. Dorothy Douthit, suggested Mokihana enter the Ms. Hawaii America pageant to enhance her public speaking skills. Mokihana Maldonado won the Ms. Hawaii crown on April 9, 2017.
