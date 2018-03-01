 
March 2018
United Nations Association-USA Hawaii Member to Compete in Ms. America Pageant

 
 
HONOLULU - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Ms. Celestine Mokihana Maldonado is a United Nations Association USA (UNA-USA) Hawaii-Honolulu Chapter (http://una-hawaii.org/) Board Member and Young Professional Chair for youth education and activities. She will also be competing with 25 others in the Interview, Evening Gown, Sports Wear and On-Stage Question to become Ms. America® 2018. As the current Ms. Hawaii, she will be expand her outreach and further her mission of empowering today's youth through education, active participation and diplomacy.

Ms. Maldonado's journey to create an environment of aloha and peaceful co-existence required diverse skills including strategic planning, entrepreneurship, fundraising, networking, leadership development, recruitment and making people/project connections. She holds an Early Childhood Credential from American Montessori Society, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from University of Hawaii Manoa, and Master's degree in Education from Chaminade University. She is a co-founder, and CEO of Ho'okili Hawai'i Academy, a K-12 project-based school opening in the fall fsbdt of 2019.

It was during the United Nations International Day of Peace and Non-Violence activities that her mentor, Dr. Dorothy Douthit, suggested Mokihana enter the Ms. Hawaii America pageant to enhance her public speaking skills. Mokihana Maldonado won the Ms. Hawaii crown on April 9, 2017.

United Nations Association (http://www.wfuna.org/what-is-a-una) (UNA) are national civil society organizations that links citizens of the world with the United Nations by ensuring that the UN is relevant to the lives of the people it serves.

Homepage http://una-hawaii.org/

Joanne Tachibana
una.usa.hawaii.honolulu@gmail.com
Source:United Nations Association USA Hawaii-Honolulu
