Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Tradeshow

* Food

* Jerky Industry:

* Event Location:

* Anaheim - California - US Subject:

* Events

End

-- KRAVE , the gourmet meat and poultry snack brand that reinvented the jerky category in 2009, will showcase the full line of meat snacks, including its signatureJerky,Bar andStick flavors, at this year's Natural Products Expo Westwill display its continued use of high-quality protein sources and culinary ingredients, the result of which is a broad spectrum of protein-forward flavors that feed the hunger of both health-conscious and food-savvy consumers.As a leader in the ever-growing meat snacks industry,continues to offer flavorful cuts of meat that are remarkably tender.Jerky is low in fat, a good source of protein and contains all-natural ingredients,*making it the perfect on-the-go savory snack for those seeking an elevated experience. Staying true to its Sonoma roots, the brand offers a variety of bold, culinary-inspired flavors that suit everyone from the discerning gourmand to the health-minded go-getter with its, and a wide variety of other flavors"One of our main driving forces atis to use high-quality protein sources and exceptional ingredients that offers consumers a savor-worthy snack that doesn't compromise nutrition for taste," saidMarketing Director Michelle Villarroel. "We are always happy to return to Expo West to show attendees how weby offering flavorful, tender jerky."Natural Products Expo West will be held from March 9-11, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees are invited to stop byfor samples, swag and to share how theyin thevideo booth. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com . For more information on, please visit www.kravejerky.com *no artificial ingredients, minimally processed###From the celebrated vineyards, coveted micro-climates and renowned gourmet outposts of California wine country comes, of all things,. Founded in 2009,Pure Foods, Inc. is a leading producer of artisanal-style meat and poultry snacks, located in Sonoma, CA.represents a protein renaissance. From the originalJerky, to theBar andStick, each item is made using high-quality ingredients and a proprietary process that produces a signature tender texture. Ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy, theinnovativeflavor profiles appeal to everyday jerky lovers and to the discerning palates of today's food-savvy, health-conscious gourmands.is now part of The Hershey Company after its acquisition in 2015 and continues to be headquartered in Sonoma. For more information on, please visit www.kravejerky.com.