Krave Showcases Tender Meat Snacks At Natural Products Expo West
As a leader in the ever-growing meat snacks industry, KRAVE continues to offer flavorful cuts of meat that are remarkably tender. KRAVE Jerky is low in fat, a good source of protein and contains all-natural ingredients,*
"One of our main driving forces at KRAVE is to use high-quality protein sources and exceptional ingredients that offers consumers a savor-worthy snack that doesn't compromise nutrition for taste," said KRAVE Marketing Director Michelle Villarroel. "We are always happy to return to Expo West to show attendees how we KRAVE BETTER by offering flavorful, tender jerky."
Natural Products Expo West will be held from March 9-11, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees are invited to stop by booth 5082 for samples, swag and to share how they #KRAVEbetter in the KRAVE video booth. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on KRAVE, please visit www.kravejerky.com.
*no artificial ingredients, minimally processed
###
About KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc.
From the celebrated vineyards, coveted micro-climates and renowned gourmet outposts of California wine country comes, of all things, KRAVE. Founded in 2009, KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc. is a leading producer of artisanal-style meat and poultry snacks, located in Sonoma, CA. KRAVErepresents a protein renaissance. From the original KRAVE Jerky, to the KRAVE Bar and KRAVE Stick, each item is made using high-quality ingredients and a proprietary process that produces a signature tender texture. Ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy, theinnovative KRAVE flavor profiles appeal to everyday jerky lovers and to the discerning palates of today's food-savvy, health-conscious gourmands. KRAVE is now part of The Hershey Company after its acquisition in 2015 and continues to be headquartered in Sonoma. For more information on KRAVE, please visit www.kravejerky.com.
