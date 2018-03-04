 
Acclaimed Stepinac Theatre to Stage Production of "Ragtime," Tony-Award Winning Musical

5 Performances of Sweeping Musical Portrait of Early 20th Century America Presented April 27-28 and May 4-6
 
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - March 9, 2018 - PRLog -- The acclaimed Stepinac Theatre will present a production of "Ragtime," the Tony-Award winning musical based on the distinguished novel by E.L. Doctorow, as its spring musical.

Five performances will be staged at Stepinac High School's Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains at 7 PM, Fridays and Saturdays, April 27 and 28 and May 4 and 5 and at 2 PM, Sunday, May 6. Reserved seat ticket prices are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors and children under 12.  To order tickets and for more information, call (914) 946-4800, Ext. 200..

Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ("Once on This Island," "Seussical" and "Lucky Stiff") and noted playwright Terrence McNally, "Ragtime" is a sweeping musical portrait of early-twentieth-century America that masterfully blends fictional characters and historic figures of the era.

It tells the story of three families in pursuit of the American Dream-- that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America--themes that resonate today.

"Ragtime" will be directed by Frank Portanova (Class of '93) and produced by Keith Sunderland (Class fsbdt of '94).  Details of the cast members will be announced at later date.

Since 1949, Stepinac Theatre has won critical acclaim for its productions of spring musicals and fall dramas including last year's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" which won the Metro Award for Best Overall Production of a Musical.

Among the notable alumni whose talents were shaped by Stepinac's theatre arts program are Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy-Award winner Alan Alda.

About Archbishop Stepinac High School

The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.

Source:Archbishop Stepinac High School
