Belman Homes Announces Two Future Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin Builds

 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Belman Homes was the first builder in Wisconsin to commit to building a mortgage-free home for a wounded veteran with Operation FINALLY HOME. They have stepped up again to build Wisconsin's fifth and sixth Operation FINALLY Home houses, which will be located in the Village of Menomonee Falls off of Russel Court. We are excited to bring these projects to such a supportive community.

"We are proud to bring the mission of Operation Finally Home to the Village of Menomonee Falls.  They have been very supportive of our cause allowing us to start a 5K to kick off Menomonee Falls Days, as well as allow us to participate in the Memorial Day festivities before we even had a project in their municipality. We now have building sites for home number 5 and number 6 in Wisconsin." David Belman, President Belman Homes, Inc.

"Every man or woman who raises their hand and promises to protect America has made a sacrifice. Our wounded war heroes live with that sacrifice everyday. We are grateful for those sacrifices and it is an incredible honor to partner with Mr. Belman and Operation Finally Home and we look forward to welcoming a wounded war hero home to Menomonee Falls" Jeremy Walz, Army National Guard Veteran, Waukesha County Supervisor and Menomonee Falls Village Trustee

"I am proud to partner with Operation Finally Home in Menomonee Falls to help and support our returning veterans who have sacrificed much for our country.  This organization is a blessing to many who are returning and reintegrating to civilian life.  Their care and compassion for our soldiers and their families is something we should all model." Dave Glasgow, Village Trustee - Menomonee Falls

Operation FINALLY HOME, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by Dan Wallrath in 2005. Rusty Carroll now runs the organization out of New Braunfels, Texas. The program provides custom-made homes to wounded and disabled veterans as well as to widows of the fallen to help them get their lives back on track. There have been over 105 homes built across the nation, with this build in Waukesha County marking the third build in Wisconsin.

To donate to Operation Finally Home: www.ofhwisconsin.com

ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at 262-544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com

About Operation FINALLY Home:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.
Source:Belman Homes
