Belman Homes Announces Two Future Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin Builds
"We are proud to bring the mission of Operation Finally Home to the Village of Menomonee Falls. They have been very supportive of our cause allowing us to start a 5K to kick off Menomonee Falls Days, as well as allow us to participate in the Memorial Day festivities before we even had a project in their municipality. We now have building sites for home number 5 and number 6 in Wisconsin." David Belman, President Belman Homes, Inc.
"Every man or woman who raises their hand and promises to protect America has made a sacrifice. Our wounded war heroes live with that sacrifice everyday. We are grateful for those sacrifices and it is an incredible honor to partner with Mr. Belman and Operation Finally Home and we look forward to welcoming a wounded war hero home to Menomonee Falls" Jeremy Walz, Army National Guard Veteran, Waukesha County Supervisor and Menomonee Falls Village Trustee
"I am proud to partner with Operation Finally Home in Menomonee Falls to help and support our returning veterans who have sacrificed much for our country. This organization is a blessing to many who are returning and reintegrating to civilian life. Their care and compassion for our soldiers and their families is something we should all model." Dave Glasgow, Village Trustee - Menomonee Falls
Operation FINALLY HOME, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by Dan Wallrath in 2005. Rusty Carroll now runs the organization out of New Braunfels, Texas. The program provides custom-made homes to wounded and disabled veterans as well as to widows of the fallen to help them get their lives back on track. There have been over 105 homes built across the nation, with this build in Waukesha County marking the third build in Wisconsin.
To donate to Operation Finally Home: www.ofhwisconsin.com
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
About Operation FINALLY Home:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
