Veedol announces the launch of genuine engine oils
Kolkata 27th of Februry (by staff reporters) Veedol is glad to announce that it has launched a wide range of engine oils for various automobile brands.
The genuine oils manufactured by the brand are-
Royal Enfield
SML Isuzu
Honda Motor Cycle and Scooter India
Honda Cars
Hero MotoCorp
Honda Siel Power Products
George Maijo Industries
India Yamaha Motor
Kubota Agricultural Machinary
Kobelco Construction Equipment India
Kobelco Cranes India
ISUZU Motors
Yanmar
Toyota Boshoku
Renault Nissan
KYB Motorcycle suspension India
The brand takes care of the changing engine models and changing needs of the customers, environmental concerns, engine designs and other factors to develop the engine oils for various automobiles. All the engine oils manufactured and marketed by the brand Veedol exceed API SM, API CI-4 and JASO FC performance levels, thus making fsbdt the engine oils one of the best performing automotive products in India. Veedol manufactures mineral, synthetic blend and synthetic engine oils (http://veedolindia.com/
The brand manufactures Automotive Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants and Genuine engine oils and one can use the oil finder app located in the website to understand which oil is suitable for a particular machine. From tractor oils to luxury cars, Veedol (http://veedolindia.com/
UTTO or Universal Tractor Transmission Oils can be used as tractor oils, while the Heavy Pull range of engine oils can be used for small commercial vehicle oils. Multigear, Transgear and PS Fluid are some of the ranges from Gear & Transmission oils from the house of Veedol. Powertron, Syntron and Blue Bleed are the ranges of Passenger Car Motor Oils from the house of Veedol. Genuine oils from the specific automobile brands are also available with Veedol.
Quality engine oil consists of additives that are good for overall protection of the automobile's engine. If one is using quality engine oil, he or she doesn't need to change it too often. However, excess engine oil leakage can be problematic for the automobiles and one must take it for servicing if the leakage persists. The dipstick can help check the well-being of the engine and the status of the engine oil. If the engine oil is too low, it needs to be filled up with fresh engine oil. If the engine oil has sludge built-up, one needs to change it.
Contact
Veedolindia
***@gmail.com
033 22428210/1086
End
