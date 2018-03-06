 
Veedol announces the launch of genuine engine oils

Kolkata 27th of Februry (by staff reporters) Veedol is glad to announce that it has launched a wide range of engine oils for various automobile brands.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 6, 2018 - PRLog -- The brand has an extensive network of sales & distribution across the country with 50 distributors and more than 650 direct dealers serving for more than 50,000 outlets spread in different cities of India. For those who wonder from where to buy engine oil, Veedol can be a good choice as it offers a wide range of engine oils,and it's one of the renowned marketers and manufacturers of engine oil in India. The brand Veedol is available in India as Tidewater Oil .

The genuine oils manufactured by the brand are-

 L&T Komatsu

 Royal Enfield

SML Isuzu

Honda Motor Cycle and Scooter India

 Honda Cars

 Hero MotoCorp

 Honda Siel Power Products

 George Maijo Industries

 India Yamaha Motor

 Kubota Agricultural Machinary

 Kobelco Construction Equipment India

 Kobelco Cranes India

 ISUZU Motors

 Yanmar

 Toyota Boshoku

 Renault Nissan

 KYB Motorcycle suspension India

The brand takes care of the changing engine models and changing needs of the customers, environmental concerns, engine designs and other factors to develop the engine oils for various automobiles. All the engine oils manufactured and marketed by the brand Veedol exceed API SM, API CI-4 and JASO FC performance levels, thus making fsbdt the engine oils one of the best performing automotive products in India. Veedol manufactures mineral, synthetic blend and synthetic engine oils (http://veedolindia.com/product/automotive-lubricants/pass...) for automobiles and various other machinery products.

The brand manufactures Automotive Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants and Genuine engine oils and one can use the oil finder app located in the website to understand which oil is suitable for a particular machine. From tractor oils to luxury cars, Veedol (http://veedolindia.com/) manufactures a wide range of engine oils that provide all r5ound protection to the engines. There are engine oils designed for the 4 stroke motor bikes & gearless scooters to passenger cars of various makes & models. One can always search for the best engine oil by visiting the official website of Veedol and read more about each and every engine oil available with Veedol.

UTTO or Universal Tractor Transmission Oils can be used as tractor oils, while the Heavy Pull range of engine oils can be used for small commercial vehicle oils. Multigear, Transgear and PS Fluid are some of the ranges from Gear & Transmission oils from the house of Veedol. Powertron, Syntron and Blue Bleed are the ranges of Passenger Car Motor Oils from the house of Veedol. Genuine oils from the specific automobile brands are also available with Veedol.

Quality engine oil consists of additives that are good for overall protection of the automobile's engine. If one is using quality engine oil, he or she doesn't need to change it too often. However, excess engine oil leakage can be problematic for the automobiles and one must take it for servicing if the leakage persists. The dipstick can help check the well-being of the engine and the status of the engine oil. If the engine oil is too low, it needs to be filled up with fresh engine oil. If the engine oil has sludge built-up, one needs to change it.

