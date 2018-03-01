News By Tag
Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.' Global Marketing Head recognized as a leading Digital Marketer
Ms. Suchitra Pritesh recognized as the 'Digital Woman Marketer of the Year – India
Suchitra currently spearheads the global marketing strategy at DBSL. She brings over 15 years of experience in development and execution of global yet regionalised marketing strategies and initiatives. Over the years, she has spent her career as a Sales Enabler for B2B international brands through multiple digital marketing initiatives. She has also built impactful social media marketing programs and developed digital strategies to drive company's website traffic and revenue. As an innovative and passionate marketer, she has implemented a 360 degree strategy that includes the development and oversight of thought leadership, content marketing, sales insights, executive branding, social media and influencer relation programs to name a few.
On receiving the award, Suchitra Pritesh, Global Marketing Head of the company said, "It's exciting to be acknowledged and recognized in the digital marketing arena. Marketing has evolved from building campaigns to creating unforgettable customer experiences. Our journey has just begun while we are yet to see the explosion of multiple channels and new ways of communicating with customers. Winning the award is a testimony to recognizing digital marketers across the globe. I truly believe that digital technology will continue to facilitate multifaceted intelligent interactions beyond basic marketing automation."
The Indian Excellence Awards has been created to identify and honour those who have contributed to the upward spiral of India's thriving economy. Recognised as one of the fastest growing mixed economy in the world, APAC Insider highlights the achievements of individuals who have allowed India's rise to prominence as an aspiring economic power. Each award nomination was examined over a period of 12 months. A judging panel evaluated the nominees on the basis of their commitment to innovation, methods and competition to ensure fsbdt that only the most deserving leaders were awarded.
About Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.:
Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd. (DBSL) is a global provider of intelligent Business Process Management (iBPM) services to several Fortune 500 companies. Datamatics is a 35+ year old organization, headquartered in Mumbai, Asia. The 1,500+ employees strong company has presence across Americas and Europe.
Operational processes are well connected using Robotics and Artificial Intelligence to enable intelligent data delivery. 'We deliver. Guaranteed.' - our mantra is proven across multiple verticals and worldwide. Datamatics provides an end-to-end Demand Generation, Database Solutions, Research & Analytics, Payroll, Finance & Accounting, and Contact Centre Solutions.
Datamatics' customized solutions enable growth in top-line revenue through demand generation, quicker action using relevant and real-time database solution, enable tactical and strategic business decisions based on Research and Analytics, enhance operational efficiencies and financial control from spend analytics reports, achieve operational targets with compliance in taxation, drive multi-channel customer delight and accurate payroll processing through our iWebhr technology.
For more information, visit us at www.datamaticsbpm.com
Datamatics' Forward-Looking Statement
