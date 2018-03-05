 
News By Tag
* Online Drawing Tool
* Online Uml Tool
* Online Flowchart Maker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Visual Paradigm Online Released

Visual Paradigm International announces the release of Visual Paradigm 15.0. The new version rebrands VPository, their cloud repository, into an online collaborative development platform, namely Visual Paradigm Online".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online Drawing Tool
* Online Uml Tool
* Online Flowchart Maker

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Dallas - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Products

DALLAS, Pa. - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- According the Visual Paradigm, after five years of consolidation, their dedication of high quality service in Agile Development has positioned VPository as one of the leading platform in the diagram and visual modeling industry. To reflect this tremendous expansion of VPository, Visual Paradigm announce the update of the brand identity from VPository to Visual Paradigm Online to re-message on the products and online services they supply.

Visual Paradigm Online features four market demanding services:

- Online drawing tool

- Agile user story map and backlog management

- Customer Journey Map

- Task Management tool

Besides a change of brand name, Visual Paradigm has also empowered their online drawing tool by featuring more drawing types and features. A summarized feature list is provided below.

[Online Drawing Tools]

- UML Diagram Tool

- ArchiMate Diagram Tool

- BPMN Diagram Tool

- Flowchart Tool

- ERD Tool

- Data Flow Diagram (DFD) Maker

- Mind Mapping Software

- Organization Chart Maker

- PERT Chart Tool

- Venn Diagram Tool

- SWOT Analysis Tool

- Value Chain Diagram Tool

- PEST Analysis Tool

- Five Forces Analysis Diagram Tool

- Four Corners Analysis Diagram Tool

- Floor Plan Designer

- Business Concept Design Tool

- AWS Architecture Diagram Tool

- ITIL Diagram Tool

- Azure Diagram Tool

- InfoArt shapes

- Multiple pages support

- Visio stencil import

- Visio drawing import

- Images export (PNG, JPG, GIF, SVG)

- PDF export

- Multilingual

- Real-time synchronization

[Agile user story map and backlog management]

- User story mapping

- 3 and 4 level story map [w/wo Epic]

- User Story estimation with Affinity Table

- Configurable fsbdt Affinity Table

- Sprint management

- Generate tasks from user stories

[Customer Journey Map]

- Customer Journey Map editor

- Persona support

- Various chart support

[Task Management Tool]

- Task management platform

- Task pool management

About Visual Paradigm International

Visual Paradigm International is a leading provider of software solutions that enables organizations to develop quality applications faster, better and cheaper. Visual Paradigm is dedicated to continually develop and deliver software, services and partnerships to help customers to accurately transform their system requirements into high-quality software solutions, all with minimum risk and maximum return on investment.

To know more about Visual Paradigm Online, visit:
https://online.visual-paradigm.com/
End
Source:Visual Paradigm Ltd.
Email:***@visual-paradigm.com
Posted By:***@visual-paradigm.com Email Verified
Phone:+852 2744 8722
Tags:Online Drawing Tool, Online Uml Tool, Online Flowchart Maker
Industry:Software
Location:Dallas - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 05, 2018
Visual Paradigm International News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share