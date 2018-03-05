Visual Paradigm Online Released

Visual Paradigm International announces the release of Visual Paradigm 15.0. The new version rebrands VPository, their cloud repository, into an online collaborative development platform, namely Visual Paradigm Online".

-- According the Visual Paradigm, after five years of consolidation, their dedication of high quality service in Agile Development has positioned VPository as one of the leading platform in the diagram and visual modeling industry. To reflect this tremendous expansion of VPository, Visual Paradigm announce the update of the brand identity from VPository to Visual Paradigm Online to re-message on the products and online services they supply.Visual Paradigm Online features four market demanding services:- Online drawing tool- Agile user story map and backlog management- Customer Journey Map- Task Management toolBesides a change of brand name, Visual Paradigm has also empowered their online drawing tool by featuring more drawing types and features. A summarized feature list is provided below.- UML Diagram Tool- ArchiMate Diagram Tool- BPMN Diagram Tool- Flowchart Tool- ERD Tool- Data Flow Diagram (DFD) Maker- Mind Mapping Software- Organization Chart Maker- PERT Chart Tool- Venn Diagram Tool- SWOT Analysis Tool- Value Chain Diagram Tool- PEST Analysis Tool- Five Forces Analysis Diagram Tool- Four Corners Analysis Diagram Tool- Floor Plan Designer- Business Concept Design Tool- AWS Architecture Diagram Tool- ITIL Diagram Tool- Azure Diagram Tool- InfoArt shapes- Multiple pages support- Visio stencil import- Visio drawing import- Images export (PNG, JPG, GIF, SVG)- PDF export- Multilingual- Real-time synchronization- User story mapping- 3 and 4 level story map [w/wo Epic]- User Story estimation with Affinity Table- Configurable fsbdt Affinity Table- Sprint management- Generate tasks from user stories- Customer Journey Map editor- Persona support- Various chart support- Task management platform- Task pool managementVisual Paradigm International is a leading provider of software solutions that enables organizations to develop quality applications faster, better and cheaper. Visual Paradigm is dedicated to continually develop and deliver software, services and partnerships to help customers to accurately transform their system requirements into high-quality software solutions, all with minimum risk and maximum return on investment.To know more about Visual Paradigm Online, visit: