62nd Conejo Valley Days Seeks Exhibitors and Food Vendors

CVD booth exhibitors are required to decorate their booths in a western theme and wear western attire.
 
 
Conejo Valley Days Exhibitors
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Artisans, craftspeople and businesses can now sign up for the 62nd annual Conejo Valley Days (http://www.conejovalleydays.us) (CVD) being held May 10 through 13 at Conejo Creek Park South (Janss Rd./23 Freeway) in Thousand Oaks.

Exhibitors have the option of being located inside an enclosed merchant tent at the festival entrance (a new location this year) or outside the tent. Booth sizes are 10'x10' (larger booths are available). Exhibitors can also bring their own pop-up canopies and pay a discounted rate. CVD booth exhibitors are required to decorate their booths in a western theme and wear fsbdt western attire.

Food vendor applications are also being accepted.

The four-day event features entertainment for kids, teens and the whole family including live music, carnival rides and free attractions. Live entertainment and hands-on exhibits are included with general admission.

Over 25 local nonprofit groups participate in CVD each year, raising money that is invested back into the community. "For over 60 years, CVD has been a big part of the community, both as a great event and as a way for local nonprofits to earn money for their school, organization or cause," says Frank Akrey, CVD executive director.

CVD hours are Thursday, May 10, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday, May 11, 5:00 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, May 12, noon to midnight and Sunday, May 13, noon to 8:00 p.m.

Exhibitor and food registration forms are on the CVD website, www.conejovalleydays.us/exhibitors. For more information, call 805-638-2007 or email info@conejovalleydays.us.

Contact
diane@rumbaughpr.com
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:Diane Rumbaugh
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Conejo Valley Days, CVD event exhibitors, CVD food vendors
Industry:Event
Location:Thousand Oaks - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
