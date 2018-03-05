 
Announcing Bach Flower Basics™ Course in April 2018

 
 
Dina Saalisi Healing Arts
Dina Saalisi Healing Arts
 
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Dina Saalisi from DS Healing Arts (http://dshealingarts.com) is a Bach Foundation Registered Practitioner (BFRP) and a Narrative Health Coach (NHC). For those seeking a holistic approach to healing, Dina has combined Flower Energetics (flower essence therapy) with health and wellness coaching to help reframe challenges and achieve profound growth and lasting change.

Join her in an upcoming full day workshop to enhance your skills to better serve your clients and develop innovative self-care practices. Learn how her work as a healer and health and wellness coach contributes to a transformation of body, mind and spirit, and how Bach Flower Basics™ can enrich your life, as well as your current health care practice.

Class Overview:Bach Flower Basics™ Course (http://dshealingarts.com/product/bach-flower-basics-course/) – April 2018

Price:   $145

Location:New Leaf Community Market

Address:1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Date:April 14, 2018

Time:9:30 am – 5:00pm

In the Bach Flower Basics™ Course, students will have the opportunity to learn the basic principles fsbdt of the safe and simple healing system of Bach flower remedies.  Discover the 80-year history of Dr. Edward Bach and his method of healing, which is used with great success in 66 countries.  Participants will leave with a foundation in how toselect remedies to restore balance for self-care and clients alike.

Dina Saalisisays, "My intention is to inspire others to create deeper self-awareness, reframe challenges and master new skills leading to growth. In working with Bach flower essence remedies, students will develop a powerful new tool to help cope with difficult emotions and address future challenges."

As a specialist in Flower Energetics, Dina Saalisi provides guidance to clients, massage therapists, acupuncturists, and other health professionals.  Through her classes and practice, she helps them create deeper self-awareness, and gives them the opportunity to learn new skills.

Licensed massage therapists and acupuncturists are eligible for 6 CE units with attendance in this full day workshop. Students who complete the Bach Flower Basics™ course are eligible to participate in an online Level 1 Validation Course to earn their Level 1 Certificate. For information on this event and upcoming events, visit http://dshealingarts.com/events/.

For media questions, contact Quinn Tech Consulting Los Angeles Business Consulting

Media Contact: Brittney Johnson
Tel: 310-987-7070
Email: media@quinntechco.com
https://quinntechco.com

Media Contact
Dina Saalisi Healing Arts
***@calmatrix.com
(831) 824-4690
