Announcing Bach Flower Basics™ Course in April 2018

-- Dina Saalisi from(http://dshealingarts.com)is a Bach Foundation Registered Practitioner (BFRP) and a Narrative Health Coach (NHC). For those seeking a holistic approach to healing, Dina has combined Flower Energetics (flower essence therapy) with health and wellness coaching to help reframe challenges and achieve profound growth and lasting change.Join her in an upcoming full day workshop to enhance your skills to better serve your clients and develop innovative self-care practices. Learn how her work as a healer and health and wellness coach contributes to a transformation of body, mind and spirit, and how Bach Flower Basics™ can enrich your life, as well as your current health care practice.Bach Flower Basics™ Course (http://dshealingarts.com/product/bach-flower-basics-course/) – April 2018$145New Leaf Community Market1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060April 14, 20189:30 am – 5:00pmIn the Bach Flower Basics™ Course, students will have the opportunity to learn the basic principles fsbdt of the safe and simple healing system of Bach flower remedies. Discover the 80-year history of Dr. Edward Bach and his method of healing, which is used with great success in 66 countries. Participants will leave with a foundation in how toselect remedies to restore balance for self-care and clients alike.Dina Saalisisays, "My intention is to inspire others to create deeper self-awareness, reframe challenges and master new skills leading to growth. In working with Bach flower essence remedies, students will develop a powerful new tool to help cope with difficult emotions and address future challenges."As a specialist in Flower Energetics, Dina Saalisi provides guidance to clients, massage therapists, acupuncturists, and other health professionals. Through her classes and practice, she helps them create deeper self-awareness, and gives them the opportunity to learn new skills.Licensed massage therapists and acupuncturists are eligible for 6 CE units with attendance in this full day workshop. Students who complete the Bach Flower Basics™ course are eligible to participate in an online Level 1 Validation Course to earn their Level 1 Certificate. For information on this event and upcoming events, visit http://dshealingarts.com/ events/ For media questions, contact Quinn Tech Consulting Los Angeles Business ConsultingBrittney Johnson310-987-7070https://quinntechco.com