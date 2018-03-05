News By Tag
Announcing Bach Flower Basics™ Course in April 2018
Join her in an upcoming full day workshop to enhance your skills to better serve your clients and develop innovative self-care practices. Learn how her work as a healer and health and wellness coach contributes to a transformation of body, mind and spirit, and how Bach Flower Basics™ can enrich your life, as well as your current health care practice.
Class Overview:Bach Flower Basics™ Course (http://dshealingarts.com/
Price: $145
Location:New Leaf Community Market
Address:1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Date:April 14, 2018
Time:9:30 am – 5:00pm
In the Bach Flower Basics™ Course, students will have the opportunity to learn the basic principles fsbdt of the safe and simple healing system of Bach flower remedies. Discover the 80-year history of Dr. Edward Bach and his method of healing, which is used with great success in 66 countries. Participants will leave with a foundation in how toselect remedies to restore balance for self-care and clients alike.
Dina Saalisisays, "My intention is to inspire others to create deeper self-awareness, reframe challenges and master new skills leading to growth. In working with Bach flower essence remedies, students will develop a powerful new tool to help cope with difficult emotions and address future challenges."
As a specialist in Flower Energetics, Dina Saalisi provides guidance to clients, massage therapists, acupuncturists, and other health professionals. Through her classes and practice, she helps them create deeper self-awareness, and gives them the opportunity to learn new skills.
Licensed massage therapists and acupuncturists are eligible for 6 CE units with attendance in this full day workshop. Students who complete the Bach Flower Basics™ course are eligible to participate in an online Level 1 Validation Course to earn their Level 1 Certificate. For information on this event and upcoming events, visit http://dshealingarts.com/
For media questions, contact Quinn Tech Consulting Los Angeles Business Consulting
Media Contact: Brittney Johnson
Tel: 310-987-7070
Email: media@quinntechco.com
https://quinntechco.com
Media Contact
Dina Saalisi Healing Arts
***@calmatrix.com
(831) 824-4690
