Laara Cassells Wins Fusion Art's Artist Spotlight Solo Art Exhibition

Laara Cassels is Fusion Art's Traditional Artist Spotlight winner.

Laara Cassells - Artist Spotlight Solo Art Exhibition

-- Fusion Art is pleased to announce that Laara Cassells has been awarded anSolo Art Exhibition on its website. TheSolo Art Exhibition Series highlights individual artists of exceptional talent and skill who have an overall body of work to showcase.Each month, Fusion Art selects one traditional, one digital & photography, and one 3-dimensional artist (if the gallery has received 3-dimensional entries) for month-long online solo art exhibitions. The gallery created this solo art exhibition opportunity as a means for emerging, mid-level and, even, professional artists to gain more worldwide online exposure.Laara is the Traditionalwinner for the month of March 2018. She is a contemporary Canadian painter best known for her representational paintings and portraits both human and equine.Laara's Solo Art Exhibition will be featured on the website for the month of March 2018. The gallery will promote Laara and her work on the Fusion Art website, individual online press releases to hundreds of outlets, email blasts, in online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's extensive social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, fsbdt gallerists, collectors and buyers.In addition to the extensive online marketing and promotion, allwinners receive an invitation to participate in Fusion Art's Annual Group Show that is held Palm Springs, California.To view Laara'sSolo Art Exhibition and to learn more about her and her work please visit https://fusionartps.com/ laara-cassells- artist-spotlight- solo-art-exhibition- march-2018/ About Fusion ArtEach month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed solo and group art competitions and exhibitions. Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions, exhibitions and experiences.