News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PD/GO Digital Marketing Offers Creation of ADA-Compliant Websites to Help Businesses Avoid Lawsuits
Currently, Federal laws, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, require that businesses and organizations which offer goods and/or services to the public must ensure all web-based and electronic content be easily accessible for those with disabilities, including blindness, low vision and hearing loss. Businesses whose websites fail to comply with this standard are vulnerable to legal claims that can cost a small fortune in court costs and legal settlements.
As real examples, Target was required to pay $6 million to settle an accessibility lawsuit, and Netflix settled a case against them for $795,000. In Indian River County Florida, Treasure Coast Community Health became aware of other Community Health Centers that were threatened with $48,000 lawsuits for non-compliant websites. "When we learned there was the potential of a lawsuit for non-ADA compliant websites, we were extremely concerned. We wanted to remedy the situation as soon as possible. I contacted Steve Schwartz at PD/GO and fortunately, he and his team were able to create an ADA compliant website that provides those in need with the opportunity to access information by removing barriers," stated Vicki Soulé, CEO of Treasure Coast Community Health.
Many small businesses are also being targeted and have incurred expenses of up to $100,000 for non-compliance. The number of these kinds of lawsuits continues to grow every year, and as such, the importance of website compliance cannot be overstated.
To find out if your website is compliant with the requirements of the ADA, click http://adatest.pdgo.com and enter your full website address, such as https://www.mysitename.com, fsbdt in the box labeled "Address," and then click the "Check It" button. This tool will scan your website and will report the results of the scan.
A non-compliant website is not a cause for panic. Using the PD/GO System Version 4, the PD/GO team can create an alternate version of the client's website that addresses the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0) referenced in Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act. They will do everything they can using the available tools and guidelines to make a compliant version. Every website is different so the price for this service will vary.
"I strongly encourage business owners to test their website for compliance using the free link we provide. If the website is not compliant, I believe it's better and less costly to proactively fix your website now rather than becoming a target of an expensive and stressful lawsuit later," says Steve Schwartz, President and CEO of PD/GO Digital Marketing. He continues, "There are many fine website design companies on the Treasure Coast; however, to the best of our knowledge, PD/GO is the only one that can help ensure that clients' websites are ADA-compliant."
PD/GO has offices in Vero Beach www.pdgo.com and Stuart www.pdgostuart.com.
For any questions or to request an estimate to make your website compliant, please call 772-770-4077 extension 1, or email ada@pdgo.com
Contact
Beverly Jones 772-220-0444
***@bbjonespr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse