24 Year-Old Syrian-Born Refugee Performs National Anthem at Clippers Vs Knicks at Staples Center
After learning the National Anthem in only three days, singer/songwriter Nouri, Performs National Anthem at LA Clippers Vs Knicks basketball game at Staples Center
Vivian Nouri – otherwise known as "Nouri" – is a 24 year-old singer/songwriter from New Zealand. During her teenage years, Nouri, a Syrian-born refugee, moved to New Zealand where she spent most of her childhood competing in vocal competitions and growing her singing talents via her YouTube channel. After candidly meeting hip hop artist, French Montana on a beach in New Zealand during his international tour, she packed her bags and headed to Los Angeles to pursue her musical dreams.
Nouri is currently fsbdt in Los Angeles recording with some of the greatest in the music business and preparing to release an EP. With a killer National Anthem performance in one of the largest known arenas in the nation, and her voice featured in the newly released film "Daddy's Home 2" already underway, she is quickly taking America by storm.
