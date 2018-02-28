 
Announcing Nationwide High Balance Home Loans From Perennial Funding

"Alternative Financing for Traditional Jumbo Mortgage Loans"
 
 
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- An exciting program is now available for home buyers who need to secure a mortgage loan that exceeds the conforming loan limits. For the vast majority of mortgage applicants who are seeking to borrow more than $453,100, a jumbo loan is the only option.

However, the requirements and the average time frame that it takes to close a jumbo loan is discouraging for many home buyers. Additionally, jumbo mortgage loans are more expensive than conforming mortgage rates, have rigid guidelines and are not available in all counties within the United States.

Perennial Funding has an incredible solution for borrowers who need to obtain home loans that are between $453,101 and $679,650. Financing for this program is currently available for qualified borrowers who live in any county within the U.S.

With a 680 credit score or higher and a down payment of 20 percent, a borrower who is purchasing a home for $849,562 could receive a maximum loan amount of $679,650.

"We're delighted to offer this nationwide program to help our customers fsbdt who are eligible to receive an underwriting approval for a high-balance home loan, particularly where certain properties might be located outside of the lending territories of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac," says Corey Gee, President and CEO of Perennial Funding.

"With fewer approval requirements, our borrowers may be able to obtain funding for high-balance mortgage loans that are up to $679,650 in as few as 15 days," says Corey.

Innovative lending solutions and superior customer service has led to the growth of Perennial Funding. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based mortgage firm offers conventional and government-backed home loans.

Contact Perennial Funding at (888) 826-4856 or visit http://www.perennialfunding.com for more information about high-balance home loans, refinancing an existing mortgage loan or to receive tips for first time home buyers.

