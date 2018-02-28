News By Tag
Local cleaning company partners with national organization to provide house cleaning at no charge to
Maid Brigade of Manchester, CT has partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, a Texas based non-profit corporation that recruits maid services across the nation to partner with them and clean homes at no charge for women undergoing any type of cancer treatment.
Annie fsbdt Bobbitt, the CEO of Maid Brigade of Manchester said, "we believe in the difference a clean house can make. When we're welcomed into a home of a woman being treated for cancer, we want to help make their home a place to heal". She went on to say, "We're very proud to be partnered with Cleaning for a Reason and be given the opportunity to make a difference in our community".
One customer, Sandee, was able to express what this service has meant to her during her treatment and recovery. "This has been a Godsend to us as a family. Not only that, but they are a green cleaning company…no chemicals. They have cleaned every nook and cranny and it has brought great joy to have such a clean house".
For more information, please contact Annie Bobbitt https://www.maidbrigade.com/
Contact
Annie Bobbitt, Maid Brigade of Northern CT
***@maidbrigade.com
