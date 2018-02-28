News By Tag
Local Home Helpers Franchise Under New Ownership
Dan and Diana Sells are the new owners of the Home Helpers franchise that serves parts of Stark, Summit, Wayne and Medina counties.
This Home Helpers franchise is part of the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. The local franchise had been in operation for about 11 years before the Sells took ownership.
"Having a professional caregiver can mean the difference between aging safely and comfortably in place versus needing to move into a facility or community. Home Helpers is different because our caregivers are carefully chosen, trained, background checked, drug tested and closely monitored. And, if you do ever have an issue, Home Helpers is locally owned and operated and we are here in this community to help," Diana said. "You can't trust your own care or the care of someone you love to just anyone."
Dan and Diana have been married for 27 years and, although they've been gone from Ohio for the last 26 years, they both grew up in the Canton area and have deep roots in Northeastern Ohio. Dan has a marketing degree from the University of Akron and spent most of his career in the music industry as the COO of a record label. Diana graduated from Ursuline College with a bachelor's degree in fine arts and pursued a career in the fashion industry before shifting her focus to employment law. She most recently worked for a nonprofit employment lawyers association as a membership recruitment director for attorneys who fight for the rights of employees.
When they were looking for a new opportunity back home, home care stood out. Dan's parents, who have since passed, had a part-time caregiver and it made all the difference. His parents were able to live the comfortable lifestyle they were accustomed to, even though they couldn't do everything on their own.
"Collaboratively, we have felt a strong desire to work in some greater capacity that would allow us to serve and better the lives of seniors while supporting a business team. We feel blessed to be the new owners of this Home Helpers Franchise and to finally be able to give back to the community in a very unique and rewarding way," Dan said.
"We understand the uncertainty of the unknown with any type of transition or change and we are working to ease this transition by assuring fsbdt our team, our clients and the community that our goal is continue offering the high-quality care Home Helpers is known for by maintaining the same wonderful group of caregivers and office staff the previous owners had carefully chosen. Our goal is to deliver the best care and services for our clients and to be an employer that our team can depend on and trust," Diana added.
Home Helpers offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
The Sells local franchise has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned a Best of Home Care Award from Home Care Pulse. For more information about Home Helpers, call (330)745-9295, email DSell@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or visit www.homehelpershomecare.com/
Contact
Dan Sell
Diana Risaliti-Sell
dsell@homehelpershomecare.com
330-745-9295
