Merit Harbor Capital Wins Acquisition International's Leading M&A Adviser of the Year

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Business

* Finance

* Banking Industry:

* Banking Location:

* Tacoma - Washington - US Subject:

* Awards

Contact

Merit Harbor Capital

***@meritharborgroup.com Merit Harbor Capital

End

-- Merit Harbor Capital, a Seattle-Tacoma based investment bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Acquisition International's award for Leading M&A Adviser of the Year – USA."A healthy U.S. economy has resulted in a robust market for business owners looking to sell," said Craig Dickens, Co-Founder & CEO of Merit Harbor. "We are very grateful to Acquisition International for this distinguished honor and we look forward to another strong year for middle market M&A in 2018."Merit Harbor was founded by a team of entrepreneurs turned investment bankers. After several successful (and a few less successful) exits, the founders began leveraging expertise gained from their own experiences to help business owners both achieve long-term goals for their company and capitalize on the value created.The now well-established firm has offices across the Western United States and a client focused team of experienced advisors with deep expertise in a broad range of industries including industrials, manufacturing, construction, media & communications, real estate, transportation, fsbdt healthcare, food & agribusiness, energy, consumer & retail, business services and banking.In addition to operations in the United States, Merit Harbor is proud to have a strong relationship with CDI Global, an expert in international middle market transactions comprised of over 30 offices across the world. As an affiliate partner, Merit Harbor Capital offers global reach to their middle market clients.