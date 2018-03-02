 
News By Tag
* Greater Twin Cities Honda
* Honda
* Brainerd
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brainerd
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Donate $4,500 to Brainerd Public Schools

 
 
BrainerdPS
BrainerdPS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Greater Twin Cities Honda
Honda
Brainerd

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Brainerd - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

BRAINERD, Minn. - March 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Mills Honda of the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Association (GTCHDA) donated $4,500 to three Brainerd public schools today to support the schools' Technology Mobile Program. The donation is part of the GTCHDA's ongoing campaign, the "Life is Better Thanks to the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers," where each dealer selects local schools for a donation up to $5,000.

Mills Honda selected Garfield Elementary, Baxter Elementary, and Nisswa Elementary of Brainerd Public Schools as recipients of a $1,500 donation. Matt Anderson, the general manager of Mills Honda, visited Nisswa to see the Tech Mobile first hand and presented the checks to Principal Molly Raske of Nisswa Elementary, Principal Jodi Kennedy of Garfield Elementary, and Principal Steve Lundberg of Baxter Elementary.

The donated funds have been earmarked for each school's Technology Mobile program. A collaborative, technology-sharing initiative within Region 5, namely CLC and Minnesota State fsbdt Community & Technical College, "Tech Mobile" began in 2014 to serve Region 5 by providing technological equipment to inspire and engage K-12 students about a variety of career opportunities. According to the National Joint Powers Alliance, one of Minnesota's nine service cooperatives, "Tech Mobile exposes students to state-of-the-art technology without each individual school district having the responsibility of the high costs of equipment and supplies."

"Technology can be used to enhance learning and communication. Mills Honda is so excited to be able to help the Tech Mobile program facilitate additional technology equipment and services throughout the area," said Anderson.

Furthering its community involvement, the GTCHDA recently announced its status as an official sponsor of the Minnesota United FC. To kick-off the sponsorship, the GTCHDA proudly debuted its "Life is Better" campaign featuring the club's forward Christian Ramirez and midfielder Ethan Finlay. The aired versions of the commercials can be viewed on the association's YouTube channel.

About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers: The GTCHDA consists of eight Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, including Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. Learn more at https://www.GreaterTwinCitiesHondaDealers.com

Contact
Alexa Stanco
***@tier10.com
End
Source:Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers
Email:***@tier10.com Email Verified
Tags:Greater Twin Cities Honda, Honda, Brainerd
Industry:Automotive
Location:Brainerd - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tier10 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share