Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Donate $4,500 to Brainerd Public Schools
Mills Honda selected Garfield Elementary, Baxter Elementary, and Nisswa Elementary of Brainerd Public Schools as recipients of a $1,500 donation. Matt Anderson, the general manager of Mills Honda, visited Nisswa to see the Tech Mobile first hand and presented the checks to Principal Molly Raske of Nisswa Elementary, Principal Jodi Kennedy of Garfield Elementary, and Principal Steve Lundberg of Baxter Elementary.
The donated funds have been earmarked for each school's Technology Mobile program. A collaborative, technology-sharing initiative within Region 5, namely CLC and Minnesota State fsbdt Community & Technical College, "Tech Mobile" began in 2014 to serve Region 5 by providing technological equipment to inspire and engage K-12 students about a variety of career opportunities. According to the National Joint Powers Alliance, one of Minnesota's nine service cooperatives, "Tech Mobile exposes students to state-of-the-
"Technology can be used to enhance learning and communication. Mills Honda is so excited to be able to help the Tech Mobile program facilitate additional technology equipment and services throughout the area," said Anderson.
Furthering its community involvement, the GTCHDA recently announced its status as an official sponsor of the Minnesota United FC. To kick-off the sponsorship, the GTCHDA proudly debuted its "Life is Better" campaign featuring the club's forward Christian Ramirez and midfielder Ethan Finlay. The aired versions of the commercials can be viewed on the association's YouTube channel.
About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers: The GTCHDA consists of eight Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, including Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. Learn more at https://www.GreaterTwinCitiesHondaDealers.com
