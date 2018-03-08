News By Tag
United Nations Association Selects EcoBusiness Network as Partner in the Canada Green Corps Program
UNA- Canada's Green Corps programme aims to create, maintain and grow a network of organizations, which contribute innovative ideas and best practices in organization-
"We are very excited about our new partnership with the United Nations Association Canada Green Corp. Program," remarked Christine Ball, Executive Director of EBN, "with Jasmine on our team we are able to provide an even higher level of support to our member businesses as they lead by example in this climate of change."
The United Nations Association in Canada
The United Nations Association in Canada strives for a better world through innovative national projects focused on pressing global issues of concern to the UN. We work closely with the educational communities in every province and territory to build their capacity to educate young people from a global perspective.
UNA-Canada is a historic national charitable organization with the mandate of educating and engaging Canadians in the work of the United Nations (UN) and the critical global issues that affect us both in Canada and internationally. Established in 1946, we are committed to growing global citizens who embrace the principles of the UN in order to build a stronger, more outward looking Canada. As the leading policy voice on multilateralism in Canada, UNA-Canada holds the elected Chair of the World Federation of UNAs representing global civil society. More information can be found at www.unac.org.
The Canada Green Corps program ran by the UN Association of Canada is providing funding to organizations for hiring youth aiming at employment in the sustainability field. Below is a brief description fsbdt of our program.
The link for the program is: http://unac.org/
There are numerous benefits that you would receive, as an employer, by hiring youth. This includes:
- UNA-Canada offers approximately a wage subsidy during the placement through the Canada Green Corps program.
- Youth have dedicated years of education to learn about a multitude of greening initiatives. They have the passion and energy, as well as fresh perspectives on how your organization can grow in and with these initiatives.
- A marketing opportunity:
- CGC will do the work for you- we will screen all eligible applicants, and can send you our top choice or top-three choices according to your requirements.
- Showcase your efforts: this is a fantastic way of being able to exemplify how involved your organization is with greening techniques.
Canada Green Corps (CGC) is UNA-Canada's new innovative youth employment programme designed to bridge 450 talented, yet un-and-underemployed, Canadian youth to meaningful employment to ignite Canada's green economy. CGC participants will undertake four or six-month work-integrated learning placements with various companies, governments, associations, universities and civil society organizations across Canada. Partner organizations who hire a CGC participant will receive a wage subsidy of approximately 65%. A focus of CGC is assisting their employer organizations and communities in reducing their carbon emissions, but also to engage the community and share innovative carbon-reduction best practices through several presentations and speaking engagements over the course of their placement.
Becoming a member of the national Canada Green Corps network- not only would your organization and logo be included in all of our member communications, your organization and the youth that you will employ will have unique networks of information from all over the country, that could be relevant to your greening efforts
If this opportunity interests you, please contact Ian Chow at ian.chow@unac.org
Contact
Christine Ball
***@ebnetwork.org
