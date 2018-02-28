 
Employees at Estuate Rise against Hunger by packing 10,000 meals for the hungry

 
 
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Estuate Inc., a global IT services company teamed up with Rise Against Hunger to work towards a worthy cause. The employees at Estuate gathered and packed 10,000 meal boxes to be distributed among hungry families across the state. Rise Against Hunger's meal packaging events are aimed at fighting world hunger by providing high-protein, nutritious meals to the needy.

Nearly 11.3% of the world's population is hungry. Poor nutrition and hunger are the primary causes of death among children in most developing countries. Every meal distributed by Rise Against Hunger leads to a positive change in eliminating hunger across the globe. Business organizations volunteering for hunger relief is a responsible and noble move.

"It was a privilege to work with Rise Against Hunger and do our bit to help eliminate world hunger.", says Prakash Balebail, founder and CEO of Estuate Inc. "To see our employees participate in the meal packaging event so willingly was inspirational." Estuate has engaged in similar voluntary services in the past and commits to continue the same in the future as well.

"We aim to fight world hunger problems by providing nutritious food, medicines and other aids to millions of famished and poverty-stricken families. It is great to associate with organizations like Estuate who are committed to help us reach our goals.", Rod Brooks, President & CEO of Rise Against Hunger

About Rise Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger, formerly known as Stop Hunger Now is an international non-profit institution working towards fsbdt world hunger elimination. It was started in 1998 with a vision of creating a world without hunger. Today, with its hunger relief programs and meal-packaging events, it provides food and life-changing aids in over 74 countries.

About Estuate
Estuate is a global Product Engineering and IT Enterprise Services company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and with offices in New Jersey, Canada, India and the UK. The company specializes in leading-edge technology solutions in IOT, AI and Digital Transformation solutions. The focus areas and practices that leverage these technologies are Product Engineering Services, Data & Analytics, Subscription Billing & Revenue Management and Governance, Risk & Compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.estuate.com/

