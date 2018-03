Breakthrough Cancer Treatment Seeks Collaboration

CHAI Foundation for Medical Research & Life Extension, Inc., has identified an anti-cancer material that has shown to reduce or eliminate cancer cells without the toxicity of most current treatment.

Eroca Daniel, CEO

CHAI Foundation

Eroca Daniel, CEOCHAI Foundation

-- The CHAI Foundation for Medical Research and Life Extension, Inc. (CHAI Foundation) is a small, 20 year-old 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt, organization in Phoenix, AZ. The Foundation's purpose is to facilitate the advancement of medical, nutritional, or related technologies leading to the development of drugs and therapies which save or enhance lives; with a particular focus on less toxic cancer therapies. (www.chaifoundation.org)CHAI Foundation has identified a promising cancer research treatment breakthrough that exhibits effectiveness on a number of organ sites including crossing the blood-brain barrier and more.The agent was clinically tested outside the U.S. a number of years ago by Dr. Eric Reeder Brown, our subsequent world-class research director (M.D., Ph.D. Virology & Immunology, B.A. Biology & Chemistry, and M.S. Microbiology), on 35 patients exhibiting lesions in 23 organ sites – primary and/or metastatic.Dr. Brown was way ahead of his time decades ago in believing that cancer had a viral causation. In 1963 at age 38, he discovered the virus that caused leukemia in mice, and named it "S63."The agent in general showed a high degree of effectiveness (60% - 85%) without the toxicity of current modalities, and without affecting normal cells. It also appeared to exhibit a significant degree of pain reduction.These study results preceded Dr. Brown's unfortunate death due to an accident. As a small Foundation hard hit by his loss, this has put us in a "Catch 22" financially, and has slowed our research progress. As a result, CHAI Foundation seeks collaboration of its findings by an accredited research organization, or funding to hire an independent outside research laboratory; the work to be done in the laboratory of the collaborating organization.We estimate it would take approximately five (5) months to reproduce additional new serum, and three to four (3-4) months to retest it on the animal model fsbdt we use which exhibits naturally-occurring breast cancer during its maturation.The mechanism for "Protein-B" (NOT the one on the internet) enhances the immune system by particularly strengthening Beta cells. The Beta cells in turn strengthen specific anti-cancer antibodies. There appears to be a correlation between cancer and diabetes, although their connection is not presently understood. (Should also be considered for testing on Diabetes).The Active Material is a biological agent that results from a pre-treated material injected into a horse. It causes the horse's RES system to create an immune-stimulating antibody. Once the horse's titers are at an acceptable level, blood draws are done; the blood is treated to extract the anti-cancer material, and the horse continues to produce the life-saving antibody without itself being sacrificed. The anti-cancer material is then injected into laboratory animals - or humans - depending upon the focus of the study (or subsequent therapy) to be accomplished.We believe this breakthrough will deal a major blow in the conquest of cancer. Furthermore, CHAI Foundation believes they know what the anti-cancer material is, and possibly where it originates. According to Dr. Brown, "....Protein-B destroys the cell membrane and the cytoplasm of the cell. This sheds a whole new explanation on how cancer cells are destroyed in the body."He added:" The material acts as an immunological charge against nature, and could become a preventative with future work."I am happy to answer any non-proprietary questions you might have leading to the possibility of collaboration.Contact:Eroca Daniel, CEOCHAI FoundationEmail: inquiries@chaifoundation.org Web: www.chaifoundation.org