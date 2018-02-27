News By Tag
Watch The OSCARS on ABC live stream
Stay tuned afterward: Though the pre-show, "Oscars Opening Ceremony Live From the Red Carpet," and the ceremony will be televised, ABC News will stream footage live from backstage during the show.
How to watch the Oscars; what time coverage starts
And the Oscar goes to... predicting who will win at the Academy Awards Sunday
This year's show, hosted again by Jimmy Kimmel, promises to be a one that's reflective of the issues of the current day, including the #MeToo movement, but the focus, one producer told ABC News, will be on entertainment. Kimmel added that while "it's almost necessary now" for comedians to speak out about on "serious subjects," he plans to keep his jokes on the lighter side.
"It's an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives," he told ABC News. "And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone who is, you know, nominated for, you know, best leading actress or best supporting or best director or cinematographer, or whatever, by making it unpleasant."
"I'm not going to ... stop any bad fsbdt behavior with my jokes," he added.
Viewership for TV's annual Oscars broadcast is at a relative low, but that isn't keeping ABC from seeking some of the highest costs possible to advertise in next year's broadcast.
The Disney-owned network, which last year renewed a deal to broadcast the glitzy event through 2028, is seeking as much as $2.6 million for a 30-second commercial in the 2018 awards-fest, according to people familiar with the matter. ABC is said to be nearing sell-out of commercial inventory for next year's broadcast, and is working on a few deals that would weave some sponsors in and around the show in a more significant way.
In some cases, ABC is seeking between $2.2 million and$2.5 million, one of these people said, though a media buyer suggested the network may have slightly more inventory available and could be open to deals around the $2 million mark. For this year's broadcast, ABC initially sought more than $2.1 million for a 30-second ad. In recent years, 30-second Oscar ad spots have typically gone for between $1.8 million and $2.2 million.
