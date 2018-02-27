News By Tag
Free Stem Cell Seminar offered by local wellness center
Local wellness center, Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is offering a free stem cell seminar.
Only 50 seats are available, and all need to be reserved in advance. Call Rejuvenate at 816-761-
Stem Cell Therapy regenerates and heals. It is helping patients see long term relief from their pain. Some of the conditions stem cell therapy may help include: Knee injuries (meniscus, MCL, ACL, PCL and LCL sprains or partial tears;) Arthritis/Osteoarthritis-
"We are excited to expand our services to include Stem Cell Therapy.This brings a wonderful opportunity for our patients experiencing long term pain," says chiropractor, Dr. Joe Symes.
Make your reservation before the seminar fills up. For more information, go to https://RejuvenateKC.com
Dr. Joe Symes
***@rejuvenatekc.com
