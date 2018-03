Free Stem Cell Seminar offered by local wellness center

Local wellness center, Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is offering a free stem cell seminar.

-- Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is offering a Free Stem Cell Seminar, on Tuesday, March 13th at 6:30pm. Seminar will take place in the Kingston Room at the Stanley. The Stanley is located at 300 SE Douglas St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063.Only 50 seats are available, and all need to be reserved in advance. Call Rejuvenate at 816-761-3944, to confirm your reservation. Reservations are required to attend this event.Stem Cell Therapy regenerates and heals. It is helping patients see long term relief from their pain. Some of the conditions stem cell therapy may help include: Knee injuries (meniscus, MCL, ACL, PCL and LCL sprains or partial tears;) Arthritis/Osteoarthritis-bone on bone; Hip fsbdt pain or Labral tears; Shoulder damage (rotator cuff, Tendonitis, and Arthritis); Chronic back pain; Chronic neck pain; Elbow, wrist or hand pain; Achilles Tendon; Ankle pain, foot pain, or Plantar Fasciitis; Lower back pain, disc injuries and disc degeneration."We are excited to expand our services to include Stem Cell Therapy.This brings a wonderful opportunity for our patients experiencing long term pain," says chiropractor, Dr. Joe Symes.Make your reservation before the seminar fills up. For more information, go to https://RejuvenateKC.com