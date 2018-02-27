News By Tag
5-Year-Old Fredericksburg Native to Release Exciting, New Book on Investing, Saving Money
Author Kennedy O'Neal will celebrate the release of her new book, "The Adventures of Super Kennedy: Saving and Investing" at Central Park Funland
"These days, I've revved up my chores around the house in hopes of earning even more money," stated Kennedy.
According to a 2017 GOBankingRates survey, nearly 60 percent of American adults have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts. Almost 40 percent have no savings at all. For Kennedy's father, Chris O'Neal, a real estate investor, the earlier you start saving, the more prepared you'll be for a rainy day. This is the very message he's instilled in his daughter.
"When kids save early, it sets them up for their future. The burden will be much lighter when it is time to pay for ever rising college tuition. The goal with saving is to keep kids out of their parents' wallet," stated Chris. "The earlier you start saving, the more prepared you'll be for emergencies and the future."
Kennedy is already working hard on her financial security. While she may not be old enough for a full-time job, she earns money from various tasks around the house, birthdays and special occasions. While she saves some of it, she also invests a portion of her earnings in low-cost rental properties.
"Investing in real estate allows her to bring in residual income without working overly fsbdt hard for it," stated Chris.
Kennedy along with her father are now on a mission to help other kids learn tips for saving money and investing in their new book titled The Adventures of Super Kennedy: Saving and Investing. The book, which is geared toward 5- to 14- year olds, stars Kennedy who morphs into a financial superhero of sorts. As "Super Kennedy," she teaches kids creative ways to save and earn money on their own. In the book, once she has enough money saved up, with her parents help, she buys and undesirable house to fix up and collect rent.
"I'm super excited about my book," stated Kennedy. "I want other kids to know that saving is easy, and it can really be fun. All you need is discipline and a goal, and you can do it, too."
To celebrate the book's release, Kennedy and her father will take part in a launch party (https://www.facebook.com/
"We are very excited about the event. All of Kennedy's ideas are coming to life," stated Chris. "I know this book can help out families, especially, when the economy is tight right now. Teamwork makes the dream work."
The Adventures of Super Kennedy: Saving and Investing is available for purchase on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
ABOUT KENNEDY O'NEAL: Kennedy O'Neal is on a mission to help other kids learn the value of saving money. She knows that it's the key to building a more stable, secure future. She loves kids her age but gets concerned when she meets other children who do not know that they should be saving their money. When she's not busy adding money to her piggy bank, she enjoys taking part in gymnastics. Her goals are to eventually be on Steve Harvey's Little Big Shots or as a guest on The Ellen Show.
