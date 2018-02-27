News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Impact of US Tax Reform on Canadians
A hot topic is how Canadians will be impacted by US Tax Reform - find out on this fall in our new CPA PD course
It will be on Oct. 25, 2018 in Calgary and via a simultaneous live webinar across N.A.
Topics covered:
• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform on U.S. Citizens or Green Cardholders Living in Canada
• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform of a Canadian Business with a U.S. Subsidiary
• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform of a U.S. Business with a Canadian Subsidiary
• Transition Tax
• GILTI Tax
• BEAT Tax
• Reduction in Individual and Corporate Tax Rates
• Taxation of Pass-Through Entities
• Deduction of Home Mortgage Interest
• State and Local Tax Deductions
• New Alimony Rules
• Standard Deduction and Itemized Deductions
• Survival of Personal AMT and Repeal of Corporate AMT
• Estate and Gift Tax
• New Limitations on Business Losses
• New Depreciation Rules and Section 179 Expensing
• Business Interest
• Modification fsbdt of NOL Rules
To learn more about the training and register, please visit:
https://www.advantagemontrealseminars.com
Leah Donti, CPA, CMA, MBA is the author and instructor for the course. She has delivered over 3,000 seminars over the last 27 years.
Advantage Montreal Seminars Inc. is a multinational business offering CPA PD since 1991.
Contact
Leah Donti
***@advantagemontrealseminars.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse