 
News By Tag
* Us Tax For Canadians
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
February 2018
2827

Impact of US Tax Reform on Canadians

A hot topic is how Canadians will be impacted by US Tax Reform - find out on this fall in our new CPA PD course
 
CALGARY, Alberta - March 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Based on requests, we have added a new CPA PD course that explains U.S. Tax Reform and its impacts on Canadians. Participants will receive a CPA PD attestation of 8 hours on completion.

It will be on Oct. 25, 2018 in Calgary and via a simultaneous live webinar across N.A.

Topics covered:
• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform on U.S. Citizens or Green Cardholders Living in Canada
• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform of a Canadian Business with a U.S. Subsidiary
• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform of a U.S. Business with a Canadian Subsidiary
• Transition Tax
• GILTI Tax
• BEAT Tax
• Reduction in Individual and Corporate Tax Rates
• Taxation of Pass-Through Entities
• Deduction of Home Mortgage Interest
• State and Local Tax Deductions
• New Alimony Rules
• Standard Deduction and Itemized Deductions
• Survival of Personal AMT and Repeal of Corporate AMT
• Estate and Gift Tax
• New Limitations on Business Losses
• New Depreciation Rules and Section 179 Expensing
• Business Interest
• Modification fsbdt of NOL Rules

To learn more about the training and register, please visit:

https://www.advantagemontrealseminars.com

Leah Donti, CPA, CMA, MBA is the author and instructor for the course. She has delivered over 3,000 seminars over the last 27 years.

Advantage Montreal Seminars Inc. is a multinational business offering CPA PD since 1991.

End
Source:
Email:***@advantagemontrealseminars.com Email Verified
Tags:Us Tax For Canadians
Industry:Accounting
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Advantage Montreal Seminars Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share