Impact of US Tax Reform on Canadians

-- Based on requests, we have added a new CPA PD course that explains U.S. Tax Reform and its impacts on Canadians. Participants will receive a CPA PD attestation of 8 hours on completion.It will be on Oct. 25, 2018 in Calgary and via a simultaneous live webinar across N.A.Topics covered:• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform on U.S. Citizens or Green Cardholders Living in Canada• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform of a Canadian Business with a U.S. Subsidiary• Impact of U.S. Tax Reform of a U.S. Business with a Canadian Subsidiary• Transition Tax• GILTI Tax• BEAT Tax• Reduction in Individual and Corporate Tax Rates• Taxation of Pass-Through Entities• Deduction of Home Mortgage Interest• State and Local Tax Deductions• New Alimony Rules• Standard Deduction and Itemized Deductions• Survival of Personal AMT and Repeal of Corporate AMT• Estate and Gift Tax• New Limitations on Business Losses• New Depreciation Rules and Section 179 Expensing• Business Interest• Modification fsbdt of NOL RulesTo learn more about the training and register, please visit:Leah Donti, CPA, CMA, MBA is the author and instructor for the course. She has delivered over 3,000 seminars over the last 27 years.Advantage Montreal Seminars Inc. is a multinational business offering CPA PD since 1991.