Digitize.AI To Unveil First of Its Kind A.I. Readiness Assessment at HIMSS
Healthcare-focused Artificial Intelligence firm creates the first online tool that assesses the applicability of A.I. in a hospital's revenue cycle
The "A.I. Readiness Assessment" (AIRA) is a first of its kind strategy tool comprised of nine questions covering topics such as team size, IT infrastructure, business goals, and insurance payer relationships. Once completed, the AIRA delivers a real-time score to inform the user's "readiness" to partner with an "A.I. teammate" like Lia.
The Digitize.AI team will unveil the AIRA at HIMSS in order to help educate finance and IT leaders on the near-term and practical benefits of A.I. and intelligent automation in the hospital back office. HIMSS attendees are encouraged to visit the Digitize.AI kiosk in the Innovation Live hall (kiosk #9900-41) and take the 5-minute iPad-based assessment. Digitize.AI's co-founders Justin Adams and Patrick Morrell will be available to walk through the assessment and offer complimentary follow-up consultations.
Patrick Morrell, Digitize.AI Co-Founder and VP Customer Success, on this announcement:
Other exciting offerings from Digitize.AI at the HIMSS 2018 conference:
• Digitize.AI will officially launch Lia, the A.I. assistant for prior authorizations.
• The company's fsbdt CEO, Justin Adams, will host a panel discussion on the Innovation Live stage on Tuesday 3/6 at 4 p.m. local time (topic: "A.I. and Machine Learning in Revenue Cycle Management").
• Digitize.AI will be hosting a series of contests and giveaways throughout the week. Visit the company blog (https://www.digitize.ai/
Visit the Digitize.AI kiosk, #9900-41, at HIMSS to learn more.
About Digitize.AI:
Company leadership: Justin Adams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Gathings, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer; Pat Morrell, Co-Founder and Vice President Customer Success; David Bodel, Chief Strategy Officer.
Board of Advisors: The Digitize.AI board of advisors includes: Bob Hull, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SPX FLOW and a member of Deloitte's Finance Executive Advisory Group; Mark Linsz, former Corporate Treasurer at Bank of America and current board member at CNL Strategic Capital (Levine Leichtman) and CNL CCT2 (KKR); Dr. Tammara Combs, CEO of Serendipity Interactive;
