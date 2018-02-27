 
Digitize.AI To Unveil First of Its Kind A.I. Readiness Assessment at HIMSS

Healthcare-focused Artificial Intelligence firm creates the first online tool that assesses the applicability of A.I. in a hospital's revenue cycle
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Digitize.AI, a fast-growing independent Artificial Intelligence firm and the creator of Lia™  the A.I. assistant for prior authorizations, announced today a web-based, innovative tool that helps healthcare finance and IT leaders better understand how Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) can help their revenue cycle management teams.

The "A.I. Readiness Assessment" (AIRA) is a first of its kind strategy tool comprised of nine questions covering topics such as team size, IT infrastructure, business goals, and insurance payer relationships. Once completed, the AIRA delivers a real-time score to inform the user's "readiness" to partner with an "A.I. teammate" like Lia.

The Digitize.AI team will unveil the AIRA at HIMSS in order to help educate finance and IT leaders on the near-term and practical benefits of A.I. and intelligent automation in the hospital back office. HIMSS attendees are encouraged to visit the Digitize.AI kiosk in the Innovation Live hall (kiosk #9900-41) and take the 5-minute iPad-based assessment. Digitize.AI's co-founders Justin Adams and Patrick Morrell will be available to walk through the assessment and offer complimentary follow-up consultations.

Patrick Morrell, Digitize.AI Co-Founder and VP Customer Success, on this announcement: "AIRA is the result of months of collaborative work between our healthcare and technology teams with insight from our founding clients. Combining our shared insight on the ROI benefits of intelligent automation and the key criteria for driving measurable results in the revenue cycle, this tool will help healthcare CFOs, CIOs, and revenue cycle leaders begin to understand the clear, dollars-and-cents value of Lia, our A.I. Assistant. We're stoked to share AIRA with healthcare leaders at HIMSS and hope it serves as a springboard for deeper discussions and consultations at the conference, and ongoing."

Other exciting offerings from Digitize.AI at the HIMSS 2018 conference:

• Digitize.AI will officially launch Lia, the A.I. assistant for prior authorizations.
• The company's fsbdt CEO, Justin Adams, will host a panel discussion on the Innovation Live stage on Tuesday 3/6 at 4 p.m. local time (topic: "A.I. and Machine Learning in Revenue Cycle Management").
• Digitize.AI will be hosting a series of contests and giveaways throughout the week. Visit the company blog (https://www.digitize.ai/blog-1) for all the details.

Visit the Digitize.AI kiosk, #9900-41, at HIMSS to learn more.

About Digitize.AI: Digitize.AI is the leading independent Artificial Intelligence firm in the Southeast. Our mission is to grow trust, transparency, and courage in our healthcare communities through the creative and pragmatic application of A.I. Lia, our "A.I. assistant" for prior authorizations, helps healthcare CFOs and VPs of revenue cycle to increase team productivity by 2x, reduce the number of insurance claim denials and rescheduled patient appointments, grow revenue while lowering operating costs, and show a 100% ROI in less than 12 months. https://www.digitize.ai/

Company leadership: Justin Adams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Gathings, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer; Pat Morrell, Co-Founder and Vice President Customer Success; David Bodel, Chief Strategy Officer.

Board of Advisors: The Digitize.AI board of advisors includes: Bob Hull, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SPX FLOW and a member of Deloitte's Finance Executive Advisory Group; Mark Linsz, former Corporate Treasurer at Bank of America and current board member at CNL Strategic Capital (Levine Leichtman) and CNL CCT2 (KKR); Dr. Tammara Combs, CEO of Serendipity Interactive; Robert Brinkley, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson; Mike Lee, President of Independence Consulting; Tim Sittema, Managing Partner of Crosland Southeast; Mike Seferyn, Chief Information Officer for the Family Dollar division of Dollar Tree; Keith Anthony, Managing Partner of Independence Consulting; and Jay Plueger, SVP of Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Development at AvidXchange, Inc.

