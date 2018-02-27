News By Tag
Global Food Industries recognized for innovation in food manufacturing
Company plans to reach 1 million consumers with its innovative healthy range of products
Speaking at the event, Jacek Plewa, General Manager, Global Food Industries, commented, "We are extremely proud to be the recipient of the UAE Innovation Award. Being recognized for our innovation capabilities is extremely gratifying. We, at Global Food, always strive to provide the most rewarding culinary experience for our consumers. It is through our relentless efforts and the utilisation of innovative processes that we are able to provide products that are a healthy alternative. The UAE Innovation award complemented along with the two major awards at Gulfood is a great start to the year. It will set a positive tone for the rest of the year in terms of meeting and exceeding consumer expectations"
Held at the Le Meridian, the UAE Innovation awards under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority & Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, are a step in support of the UAE National Innovation Strategy. These awards were created to acknowledge and propagate a culture that promotes innovation in private sector organisations in the UAE. Celebrating the Innovation month, the aim of the award is to raise the level of innovative fsbdt practices that strengthen the capabilities to create sustainable value for the industry as well as the customers.
Earlier this month, Global Foods Industries bagged two awards during this year's edition of the Gulfood Innovation Awards held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company's deliciously tasty and healthy 'Chicken Quinoa & Kale Burgers' and 'Super Chicken Quinoa & Kale Nuggets' won in the 'Best Halal Food' and 'Best Meat or Poultry Innovation' categories, besting other local and international brands. The awards were given in recognition of the company's contributions to the rapidly thriving food industry and its achievement as the first company in the Middle East region to launch a pioneering range of healthy chicken burgers and nuggets, which are being produced and manufactured under the Healthy Farm brand. These awards are proof that GFI stands firmly behind the Healthy Farm brand promise - 'Nothing to hide, the choice is yours'. GFI plans to reach more than a million consumers with the new brand, within a year's time. Healthy Farm products would soon be available in all local stores and hypermarkets in the UAE.
On the way forward for Global Food Industries, Plewa commented "At GFI we aim to improve and augment health standards in every market we operate. The award demonstrates our continuous efforts at creating innovative products that address the growing health challenges for our customers. Through intensive research programmes and interaction with our customers, we create products that not only deliver unparalleled nutritional value, but also delicious taste that is unmatched in their respective categories. Our processes undergo auditing frequently so that we are able to ensure our products are congruent with our brand values and we are in a perpetual state of innovation to serve our customers in the UAE and the rest of the Middle East".
Global Food Industries is the manufacturing arm of Albatha Consumer Group of Albatha Holding, which is one of the leading private business groups in the UAE, consisting of more than 25 autonomous companies in diversified sectors such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, engineering, electronics, food and real estate.
About Albatha:
Albatha is the Arabic word for 'valley', inspired by the notion of growth and progress. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Albatha was founded in early 1950s by Sheikh Mohammed Sultan Al Qassimi, whose vision and entrepreneurship has resulted in formation of a widely diversified group. Today, under the leadership of its Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Al Qassimi, the group is comprised of over 25 autonomous companies - specializing in sectors as diverse as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, electronics, FMCG, food and real estate. For more information, kindly log on to www.albatha.com.
