Local Businesswoman Teena Hughes Celebrates International Women's Day 2018 With Businesswomen
On the first year Anniversary of publishing "50 Marketing Secrets of Successful Women 2017, Vol 1", Teena celebrates with business women around the world who have helped share the marketing messages for other women in small business and entrepreneurs
The timing was perfect - a book FOR women, ABOUT women, aiming to reach as many women as possible while celebrating International Women's Day.
The book has been a great success - for a small price, it is filled with fifty step-by-step techniques and tips to help women take the first baby steps to start marketing themselves and their business, using very easy-to-understand instructions and suggestions.
The book's Anniversary is being celebrated online via a Video Chat with Businesswomen around the world on Thursday March 8th, 2018
Teena Hughes invites locals, solopreneurs, freelancers, work-at-home Mums and Dads, small business & micro business owners to book a virtual seat for the online event, where we celebrate women in business, those who have inspired us, and those who have taken steps to improve the reach of their businesses.
Sharing stories is an ancient and time-honoured way to spread messages of resilience, perseverance and hope, and this event will be a wonderful opportunity for all.
The Online Event will be on :
-- Thursday 8th March, 2018
-- 9:00am Brisbane time (for approximately 30 minutes, with a Replay).
If you are a local who'd like to join this International Womens' Day 2018 Event, please contact fsbdt Teena to make a booking today:
-- Australians call on 0408-801-808
-- or send an email via the website link below.
Teena would love to hear your story of hope to be shared with everyone on the day - all about your adventures and business as well as your hopes and dreams for the future of your business; if you have a success story, or one of hardship, or a story of a business woman you admire, please share that in the email.
For 7 days following the Event, we will ask folks to view the recording online, and tell us their stories.
One lucky winner will be chosen from the emails and will receive a copy of the book, "50 Marketing Secrets of Successful Women 2017 - Volume 1".
For anyone who buys the book, please email us with the receipt, and it will go in the draw for a 15 minute Marketing Consultation with Teena Hughes before 31st March, 2018.
-- http://amzn.to/
-- if you buy the printed book or Kindle version, follow the links inside to grab the bonus videos and training PDFs.
Teena Hughes Provides Tips, Tricks, Techniques and Training For the Savvy, Internet-Aware Business Person Ready to Make Changes.
New training courses will soon launch to help business owners improve their online reach for more potential customers and clients, using step-by-step Checklists.
Please visit the website be on the Early Bird list for announcements and potential discounts.
http://teenahughesonline.com/
Media Contact
Teena Hughes
***@teenahughesonline.com
