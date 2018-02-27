 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* Carthage, NC
* Poetry Readings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Literature
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carthage
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
February 2018
2827

Poetry Readings at The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage

The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage is beginning to feature poetry readings and open mic for poets within Central North Carolina.
 
 
Poetry Nights in Carthage NC
Poetry Nights in Carthage NC
CARTHAGE, N.C. - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage opened their doors on 1 February 2018 for a soft Roll as we Grow month of opening. Their official Grad Opening and Ribbon Cutting is 17 March 2018 and will feature bagpipes, food, and musical performance by Berryfield . . . an Americana Acoustic Ensemble with formative industry experience.

Beginning in March 2018, events are taking place at The Very Little Bookstore and on Friday 9 March 2018, the first poetry reading / open mic night is slated to take place. The Proprietor / Owner, Ms. Donna L. Quesinberry, is planning on slow growth toward a reputable eventual following and plans on poetry nights to become popular as time passes into the future.

If you are a poet ready to cut your teeth in a group of poets toward performance poetry and/or just sharing your literary works . . . this little spot is for you. It is cozy, with sofa seating, industrial appeal fsbdt coupled with vintage and antiquities. There is a stage, which Quesinberry states will be used in the future as poetry nights evolve.

The rest is up to the poets . . .

___________________

The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage is a small, woman-owned, art, books, gifts and entertainment venue that also has a publishing initiative for interested parties. https://www.facebook.com/theverylittlebookstoreofcarthage/

Media Contact
Special Events
The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage
ceo@carthagebookstore.com
End
The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share