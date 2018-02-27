News By Tag
Poetry Readings at The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage
The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage is beginning to feature poetry readings and open mic for poets within Central North Carolina.
Beginning in March 2018, events are taking place at The Very Little Bookstore and on Friday 9 March 2018, the first poetry reading / open mic night is slated to take place. The Proprietor / Owner, Ms. Donna L. Quesinberry, is planning on slow growth toward a reputable eventual following and plans on poetry nights to become popular as time passes into the future.
If you are a poet ready to cut your teeth in a group of poets toward performance poetry and/or just sharing your literary works . . . this little spot is for you. It is cozy, with sofa seating, industrial appeal fsbdt coupled with vintage and antiquities. There is a stage, which Quesinberry states will be used in the future as poetry nights evolve.
The rest is up to the poets . . .
___________________
The Very Little Bookstore of Carthage is a small, woman-owned, art, books, gifts and entertainment venue that also has a publishing initiative for interested parties. https://www.facebook.com/
