News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nicolas Raymond Wins Fusion Art's Artist Spotlight Solo Art Exhibition
Nicolas Raymond has won an Artist Spotlight Solo Art Exhibition on Fusion Art's website.
Each month, Fusion Art selects one traditional, one digital & photography, and one 3-dimensional artist (if the gallery has received 3-dimensional entries) for month-long online solo art exhibitions. The gallery created this solo art exhibition opportunity as a means for emerging, mid-level and, even, professional artists to gain more worldwide online exposure.
Nicolas is the Digital & Photography Artist Spotlight winner for the month of March 2018. He is a Maryland based award-winning photographer always looking for the next flash of inspiration.
Nicolas' Solo Art Exhibition will be featured on the website for the entire month of March 2018. The gallery will promote Nicolas and his work on the Fusion Art website, individual online press releases fsbdt to hundreds of outlets, email blasts, in online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's extensive social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
In addition to the extensive online marketing and promotion, all Artist Spotlight winners receive an invitation to participate in Fusion Art's Annual Group Show that is held Palm Springs, California.
To view Nicolas' Artist Spotlight Solo Art Exhibition and to learn more about him and his work please visit https://fusionartps.com/
About Fusion Art
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed solo and group art competitions and exhibitions. Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions, exhibitions and experiences.
Contact
Valerie Hoffman
Fusion Art
***@fusionartps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse