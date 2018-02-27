News By Tag
Barnes & Noble Book Signing with John Darryl Winston and Greg Jolley Friday, March 9, 2018
Local authors John Darryl Winston (YA) and Greg Jolley (Suspense) will be signing their latest releases at the Livonia/Northville Barnes & Noble from 6PM to 9PM.
John Darryl Winston is the author of the YA/teen fiction IA series, featuring IA: INITIATE (978-1-946006-
Greg Jolley is the author of the suspense novels WHERE'S KAREN? (978-1-946006-
Barnes & Noble is located at the Northville Village Center Shopping Center at 17111 Haggerty Rd, Northville, MI 48168. For more information, contact the store at (248) 348-0696.
About John Darryl Winston—A native Detroiter and public school educator, Winston is a graduate of The Recording fsbdt Institute of Detroit, Wayne State University, The Motion Picture Institute of Michigan, and received his MA and MFA in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. He has written songs with and for Grammy winner David Foster and record mogul Clive Davis. Winston currently lives with his daughter, Marquette, in Michigan and intends to acquire an African Grey parrot one day when he conquers his irrational fear of birds.
About Greg Jolley—Greg Jolley earned a Master of Arts in Writing from the University of San Francisco. He is the author of fourteen novels and a collection of short stories about the fictional Danser family. He divides his time between Michigan and Florida in two very small towns.
About BHC Press—BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults.
To learn more about John Darryl Winston, Greg Jolley, and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com.
