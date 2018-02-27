 
News By Tag
* Book Signing
* Barnes Noble
* Author Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Livonia
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
February 2018
2827

Barnes & Noble Book Signing with John Darryl Winston and Greg Jolley Friday, March 9, 2018

Local authors John Darryl Winston (YA) and Greg Jolley (Suspense) will be signing their latest releases at the Livonia/Northville Barnes & Noble from 6PM to 9PM.
 
 
Authors Greg Jolley (left) and John Darryl Winston (right)
Authors Greg Jolley (left) and John Darryl Winston (right)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Book Signing
Barnes Noble
Author Event

Industry:
Books

Location:
Livonia - Michigan - US

Subject:
Events

LIVONIA, Mich. - March 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing for local authors John Darryl Winston and Greg Jolley at their author fair on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 6PM to 9PM.

John Darryl Winston is the author of the YA/teen fiction IA series, featuring IA: INITIATE (978-1-946006-36-3, BHC Press/H20, 216 pp, $12.95), IA: B.O.S.S. (978-1-946848-64-2, BHC Press/H20, 256 pp, $15.95) and IA: UNION (978-1-946848-93-2, BHC Press/H20, 348 pp, $15.95). The series centers around thirteen-year-old Naz Andersen, an orphan with latent supernatural abilities, who will do anything to protect his younger sister against the mean streets of the Exclave.

Greg Jolley is the author of the suspense novels WHERE'S KAREN? (978-1-946006-41-7, BHC Press/Open Window, 180 pp, $12.95) and MURDER IN A VERY SMALL TOWN (978-1-946848-06-2, BHC Press/Open Window, 180 pp, $12.95), revolving around the quirky and often amusing cast of characters in the Danser family.

Barnes & Noble is located at the Northville Village Center Shopping Center at 17111 Haggerty Rd, Northville, MI 48168. For more information, contact the store at (248) 348-0696.

About John Darryl Winston—A native Detroiter and public school educator, Winston is a graduate of The Recording fsbdt Institute of Detroit, Wayne State University, The Motion Picture Institute of Michigan, and received his MA and MFA in Creative Writing from Wilkes University. He has written songs with and for Grammy winner David Foster and record mogul Clive Davis. Winston currently lives with his daughter, Marquette, in Michigan and intends to acquire an African Grey parrot one day when he conquers his irrational fear of birds.

About Greg Jolley—Greg Jolley earned a Master of Arts in Writing from the University of San Francisco. He is the author of fourteen novels and a collection of short stories about the fictional Danser family. He divides his time between Michigan and Florida in two very small towns.

About BHC Press—BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults.

To learn more about John Darryl Winston, Greg Jolley, and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com.

Contact
BHC Press
***@bhcpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Signing, Barnes Noble, Author Event
Industry:Books
Location:Livonia - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BHC Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share