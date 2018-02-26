News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Marketers India Launched The Hire Virtual Assistant Service
Digital Marketer India has launched a service, called, Hire Virtual Assistant. The company will benefit its clients across the globe with their expert and experienced virtual assistants to provide online assistance.
The spokesperson of the company shared a list of job responsibilities taken care of by their online virtual assistants:
· Performing research and collecting required data and information in predefined format
· Keep CRM, HRM and other systems up to date
· Performing Data entry
· Looking for vendors; sending them inquiries and filtering them
· Searching prospects and partners and sending them predefined prospecting messages
· Running email campaigns
· Email Management: Respond and Filtering
· Managing appointments and the Calendar
· Data mining and Data Entry
· Performing social media related tasks such as posting on social channels and sending prospective messages or connecting with people for networking
· Help with Documentation and Reporting
· Sales fsbdt data management
· Database management
· File management
· Errands like purchasing gifts, booking flight, hotel, etc.
· Sending follow-ups
· Giving reminders
· Translation
· Transcription
· Taking and making calls
· Sending invoices, bills, etc.
· And all other instruction based tasks
According to the shared details the company has highly experienced online assistants to provide remote assistance service as a PA (Personal Assistant) or Secretary. The team is tech-savvy and quickly understands the instructions. They can help with any technical or non-technical tasks. Also, the team is mentored and trained to follow the best business etiquettes.
Digital Marketers India has a team of the best virtual assistants based out of India and the Philippines. The company will provide round the clock services to its customers. The offered hire virtual assistant service starts at 5 USD/Hr.
"There are many business owners and individual consultants who perform daily chores of checking 100 emails and finding 10 important emails; or spending hours in updating records or researching. In these tasks they not only get exhausted, but also find it difficult to perform the tasks which really need their expertise and specialization. Sometimes, they assign these types of tasks to their staff, which is again not so good decision. The staff is highly experienced and getting paid a higher hourly rate. Assigning these tasks would be again a waste of resources. Here, the best and favorable decision would hire a Virtual Assistant. The VA costs less and they are experts in these tasks so one can enjoy more benefits.", shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.
According to the shared details, the company is providing the following benefits to customers who hire a VA from them:
· Start within 24 hours
· Cancellation immediately, when needed
· No contract
· No additional charges
· Extensive work report
· 100% satisfaction
The company has also added a webpage to showcase their Hire Best Virtual Assistant Service. Please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse