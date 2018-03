New Bull Offerings From Elite Females For Black Hawk County, Benton Co. & More By Double E Fleckvieh

Servicing Waterloo, IA, Independence, Manchester, Buchanan County, Delaware Co. And More!

Eric Soukup

eric@doubleefleckvieh.com

(319) 361-5812

-- There are Bull offerings from elite females coming up very soon with a Spring Edition Online Sale by the Fleckvieh Continental Force. You can count on performance genetics that add weight where it counts the most. The event will be March 5, 2018! Double E. Fleckvieh is run by Eric & Erin Soukup from Brandon, Iowa. You will be amazed at the offerings like the Deef Creedance E710 ASA#3228581 or the Deef Legendary E702 ASA#3228574 Embryo Transplabt...and many more.You can see videos and animal data at the website below and if you want to see them in person...you can call today and schedule a farm visit. Check these out...they also have DEEF Arnold E706 ASA#3228578 Embryo Transplant, DEEF Legionnaire E700 ASA#3228572 and the DEEF Creed C503 ASA#3006526 Semen offerings from fsbdt DEEF Creed C503...Lots of 10 straws. You don't want to miss this event and be sure to call with any questions you may have. Remember...performance genetics that add weight where it counts the most.For more information you can visit: http://www.doubleefleckvieh.com/