Docmation expands its Salesforce expert stature with the newly acquired Salesforce Silver Consulting

Docmation showcasing its expertise and allegiance towards providing the best-in-class custom Salesforce solutions across Community Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Lightning for global clients
 
 
ATLANTA - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Docmation, the leading Salesforce Community, and Commerce Clouds consulting company have now become a Silver Consulting Salesforce Partner effective from March' 2018. This certainly has come as a milestone for Docmation showcasing its expertise and allegiance towards providing the best-in-class custom Salesforce solutions across Community Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Lightning for its vast base of global clients.

Docmation has received the status of silver tier consulting based on various ratings ranging from customer satisfaction, the performance level of sales along with a number of certified core specialists available within the work team. The agility, professionalism and extensive management skills of Team Docmation have helped it scale new heights of success in a short span of time. The entire Docmation workforce is elated with this achievement.

On this occasion, Docmation Founder and Principal, Prasad Pamidi expressed his gratitude towards the team and clients. He said, "We are really excited about this achievement – the year has just started and there's still a lot to achieve! Where it is the time to rejoice, but the very next fsbdt moment, we are busy delivering some really important projects and are more than halfway through for our next goal – the Gold Consulting Partnership. With such a smart brigade of Salesforce experts that Docmation houses, I am sure the day is not far when we celebrate our next success."

About Docmation:

With more than 10 years of experience, Docmation is a Salesforce Consulting Partner that focuses on delivering robust Salesforce Communities, Lightning solutions, challenging Integrations, and powerful custom Salesforce implementations. Known for their expertise in working across all Salesforce Clouds, Docmation has a thriving team of more than 50 certified Salesforce experts. Docmation has been helping organizations build high-performing online communities to support critically important business goals across various functions such as sales, marketing, customer support, and employee engagement, to name a few. Having been in the business for all these years, Docmation has an impressive list of global clients that includes names like Novartis, Coca-Cola, Hackett group, Ithaka, Children's fund, Sanofi, GFI, Family Foundation, Sage and more. Know more about Docmation here: https://www.docmation.com

Contact
Ritika
***@docmation.com
