 
News By Tag
* Avenue
* Avenue Agency
* Anna Hutson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
February 2018
282726

Avenue Announces B Corp™ Certification

B Corp™ Certification Highlights Digital Marketing Agency's Commitment to Community and Environmental Stewardship
 
 
Avenue is a Certified B Corporation®
Avenue is a Certified B Corporation®
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Avenue
Avenue Agency
Anna Hutson

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Avenue, a digital marketing agency that amplifies the impact that growth-minded and purpose-driven companies have in the world through results-led digital marketing is pleased to announce we have joined the ranks of companies like Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's and Warby Parker as a Certified B Corporation® (https://www.avenueagency.com/b-corporation) this past December. Today, there are over 2,400 Certified B Corps around the globe and we are proud to join them in redefining success in business, so that one day everyone uses business as a force for good.

B Corps are a new type of company that uses the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. B Corp certification is to business what Fair Trade certification is to coffee or USDA Organic certification is to milk. Avenue was certified by the non-profit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The B Corp certification process evaluates how our progressive business practices impact our employees, our community, the environment, and our customers.

"This certification provides reassurance to our clients, employees and community that Avenue will continue to do the right thing," says CEO, Anna Hutson. "We are proud to be a certified B Corp."

In addition to holding Certified B Corporation® status, Avenue is deeply committed to giving back to our community. Community service and impact are part of our DNA and that extends to Avenue's Charity of Choice program which provides four Oregon-based non-profits with up to $5,000 in pro bono marketing services on a quarterly basis each year.

"Not only do we partner with non-profits on their digital marketing fsbdt efforts, but the Avenue team also spends one day per quarter out of the office volunteering with our selected Charity of Choice. Through these quarterly partnerships, we help local non-profits level-up their digital marketing programs to more effectively support their long-term organizational goals," says Hutson.

Beyond this program, our team members are encouraged to seek out and volunteer individually with organizations they are passionate about and are given work hours to do so. Avenue's leadership also serves on a host of local boards making a difference in the community, including the statewide non-profit SMART (https://www.getsmartoregon.org/) (Start Making A Reader Today), Business for a Better Portland (https://www.bbpdx.org/) and SEMpdx (Search Engine Marketing Professionals of Portland).

Avenue's commitment to progressive business practices also include promoting corporate accountability, sustainable business operations and community impact work. This enables Avenue to live the purpose-driven principles that align with our mission, purpose and values and inform Avenue's work with clients, partners and the community on a daily basis.

About Avenue
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Avenue is a digital marketing agency and Certified B Corporation® that amplifies the impact growth-minded and purpose-driven companies have in the world through results-led digital marketing. Our proprietary suite of marketing products and custom services help brands and businesses of all sizes grow sustainably and successfully. For more information about Avenue, visit www.avenueagency.com.

About B Corporations
Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.
End
Source:
Email:***@avenueagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Avenue, Avenue Agency, Anna Hutson
Industry:Marketing
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share