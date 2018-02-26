News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Avenue Announces B Corp™ Certification
B Corp™ Certification Highlights Digital Marketing Agency's Commitment to Community and Environmental Stewardship
B Corps are a new type of company that uses the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. B Corp certification is to business what Fair Trade certification is to coffee or USDA Organic certification is to milk. Avenue was certified by the non-profit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The B Corp certification process evaluates how our progressive business practices impact our employees, our community, the environment, and our customers.
"This certification provides reassurance to our clients, employees and community that Avenue will continue to do the right thing," says CEO, Anna Hutson. "We are proud to be a certified B Corp."
In addition to holding Certified B Corporation®
"Not only do we partner with non-profits on their digital marketing fsbdt efforts, but the Avenue team also spends one day per quarter out of the office volunteering with our selected Charity of Choice. Through these quarterly partnerships, we help local non-profits level-up their digital marketing programs to more effectively support their long-term organizational goals," says Hutson.
Beyond this program, our team members are encouraged to seek out and volunteer individually with organizations they are passionate about and are given work hours to do so. Avenue's leadership also serves on a host of local boards making a difference in the community, including the statewide non-profit SMART (https://www.getsmartoregon.org/
Avenue's commitment to progressive business practices also include promoting corporate accountability, sustainable business operations and community impact work. This enables Avenue to live the purpose-driven principles that align with our mission, purpose and values and inform Avenue's work with clients, partners and the community on a daily basis.
About Avenue
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Avenue is a digital marketing agency and Certified B Corporation®
About B Corporations
Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse