News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Int'l Acclaimed Author Marcia Fine Invites Leading Latina Actresses To Her "TIA Talk" on Mar. 11th
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR requests with pleasure the attendance of select leading Latina actress and film talent seeking strong roles as celebrity company on behalf of our multi-award-
On the heels of International Women's Day (#IWD2018) this week, our Internationally acclaimed author will discuss her new novel of Jewish historical fiction, "HIDDEN ONES" - A Veil of Memories" in a deeply insightful "T.I.A. Talk"- which is a speaking event "An Afternoon with Award-winning Author Marcia Fine on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm (PT)at Valley Outreach Synagogue (VOS), 26668 Agoura Road in Calabasas, CA 91302.
For your reference, Marcia Fine is a Floridian who lives in Arizona, is the author of seven novels. Her historical fiction explores Jewish themes ranging from the Spanish Inquisition to post-holocaust America. Her book HIDDEN ONES is a forgotten piece of Mexican and Jewish history with strong roles for women. Where did Jews go when they were expelled in 1492 from Spain? How did they survive? Many were forced to convert. In order to keep their faith, conversos had to lie, remain secretive, hide books, alter actions outside their home and commit crimes against the state punishable by death.
HIDDEN ONES explores a family's plight in Mexico as they plan to escape the Inquisition. With an accurate power point presentation, I tell the story of their journey through the Americas, narrating the events as a como un miembro cercano de la familia, (close female member of the family - like an aunt) a "tia" hence the theme: "T.I.A Talk" a deeper conversation about tolerance, identity, and awareness.
In fact, HIDDEN ONES just won the SmartFem award for "best book" last week at "The Dynamic Women Network Summit" in Las Vegas, NV; speaking about T.I.A issues affecting women like those covered in Hidden Ones. These histories have garnered numerous prestigious awards. As a result of speaking at VOS, Marcia Fine is hoping to involve strong Latina women as influencers, to impact the media & entertainment industry in addressing some of the challenges we face with tolerance, identity and awareness in our local communities, and relevant sociocultural areas of interest and impact. We invite you to learn more at www.MarciaFine.com. (http://www.marciafine.com)
1. We are reaching out to an audience of leading talented latina actresses because of their humanitarian commitment, and support of Fine's shared causes, etc.
2. We think that the upcoming event activity is the perfect one for them to support by attending, and can think of no high profile support that we would rather have.
We would be delighted if more leading entertainment, film and media industry Latina celebrities(
Fine's event is being videographed, and highlights of her (T.I.A) talk will fsbdt be curated for media & publicity distribution.
As Mrs. Fine's official pr operative of record, we are actively working to gain and regional press, TV and radio coverage for this and future events, and would be keen to publicise your support of our event. Fine's media kit and press-worthy materials are being archived and included on our http://Beneficience.com website, as well as her own at MarciaFine.com. I will be in touch soon to discuss this opportunity.
If you have any questions in the meantime or require further information, please contact me, Tracey Bond at "The Desk." I will receive your communications and electronic correspondence at the following email: Desk@Beneficience.com
BREAKING NEWS RELEASE, MEDIA KIT & PRESS DETAIL IS TICKING LIVE NOW @ https://beneficience.com/?
About Marcia Fine: Award-winning author and speaker Marcia Fine has written seven novels, including THE BLIND EYE— A Sephardic Journey, historical fiction chosen by the state library of Arizona for ONEBOOKAZ 2015. PAPER CHILDREN—An Immigrant's Legacy has been a finalist for three national prizes. PARIS LAMB, her sixth novel, deals with anti-Semitism in the 1950s. She has also written the only satirical series about Scottsdale. Her novel, HIDDEN ONES released in 2017, examines conversos in Mexico during the Inquisition. It has won First Prizes in the categories of Historical Fiction and Multicultural as well as Honorable Mention from AZ Authors. Itr is a finalist for the International Chaucer Chanticleer Awards. Marcia has a BA from Florida State University and a Masters from Arizona State University.
MEDIA BOOKING: Marcia Fine is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Fine's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com.
GET CONNECTED ONLINE with MARCIA FINE at her website http://MarciaFine.com
FOLLOW FINE's SPRING 2018 PR NEWS: Marcia Fine's current and future Virtual PR News headlines will be streaming online at https://beneficience.com/?
Contact
Tracey Bond, Chief PR Consultant
Beneficience.com Virtual & Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse