GoodGirlPR Announces Fashion Brand Etniciti as a New Client

The PR company wants to make the growing brand a household name.

GoodGirlPR

-- GoodGirlPR expands its fashion division with accessories brand Etniciti. Founded by two Nigerian sisters, Etniciti is an authentic African accessories company handcrafted by independent African artisans, most of whom are women microprenuers. The designs are carefully selected to reflect the vibrant traditional African patterns such as Adire, Ankara, Kente, Batik, and many others.Etniciti takes pride in supporting the independent African artisans by making sure that every purchase helps the artisan sustain their business and provide for their family. All products come directly from them to you, cutting out the middleman. GoodGirlPR and Etniciti is a match made in heaven, as both companies believe in luxury with a purpose.Founded by two sisters, Olunwa Ikpeazu and Chioma Ohiaeri, Etniciti strives to showcase the beauty of African prints through accessories. Etniciti's accessories illustrate how printed, bold patterned handbags can be effortlessly styled with contemporary outfits. From a night out to hanging out with friends to a jeans and t-shirt kind of day, Etniciti is perfect for any occasion.After only fsbdt a few months of conception,Magazine Africa named Etniciti one of the five African accessories brands that will blow your mind. Future projects include a dedicated luxury line, Etniciti Luxe, which will feature delectable and exotic accessories sourced from all over Africa to meet the need of the luxury shopper. For more information, visit etniciti.com and follow @etniciti on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.GoodGirlPR is a full service public relations and event planning firm based in New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Public relations is a very competitive field, but GoodGirlPR is unlike other PR agencies. Because of the advanced degrees of our staff, GoodGirlPR is a collection of brilliant minds who think outside the box to execute successful PR campaigns which attract global media attention or resolve any crisis management issue. We understand the importance of communication and relationships with the intent of uplifting our client's brand awareness and impacting their return on investment.