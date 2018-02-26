News By Tag
* Art
* Fashion
* African
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GoodGirlPR Announces Fashion Brand Etniciti as a New Client
The PR company wants to make the growing brand a household name.
"Our accessories represent a bold and confident lifestyle and it was important for us to find a PR company who understands that. Which is why we are thrilled to have found GoodGirlPR and we are ready to take things to the next level."
-Olunwa Ikpeazu, Co-Founder of Etniciti.
"To work with such a talented duo only intensifies my creative juices. Look out everyone as Etniciti is a fashion brand to watch!"
-Nickie Robinson, Founder of GoodGirlPR.
Etniciti takes pride in supporting the independent African artisans by making sure that every purchase helps the artisan sustain their business and provide for their family. All products come directly from them to you, cutting out the middleman. GoodGirlPR and Etniciti is a match made in heaven, as both companies believe in luxury with a purpose.
About Etniciti
Founded by two sisters, Olunwa Ikpeazu and Chioma Ohiaeri, Etniciti strives to showcase the beauty of African prints through accessories. Etniciti's accessories illustrate how printed, bold patterned handbags can be effortlessly styled with contemporary outfits. From a night out to hanging out with friends to a jeans and t-shirt kind of day, Etniciti is perfect for any occasion.
After only fsbdt a few months of conception, Zen Magazine Africa named Etniciti one of the five African accessories brands that will blow your mind. Future projects include a dedicated luxury line, Etniciti Luxe, which will feature delectable and exotic accessories sourced from all over Africa to meet the need of the luxury shopper. For more information, visit etniciti.com and follow @etniciti on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
About GoodGirlPR
GoodGirlPR is a full service public relations and event planning firm based in New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Public relations is a very competitive field, but GoodGirlPR is unlike other PR agencies. Because of the advanced degrees of our staff, GoodGirlPR is a collection of brilliant minds who think outside the box to execute successful PR campaigns which attract global media attention or resolve any crisis management issue. We understand the importance of communication and relationships with the intent of uplifting our client's brand awareness and impacting their return on investment.
Contact
GoodGirlPR
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse