Landmark Chapel Centennial Celebration Concludes with Concert

School Sisters of St. Francis, musical guests to perform March 18

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Music Industry:

• Music Location:

• Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US Subject:

• Events

Contact

Michael O'Loughlin

***@sssf.org Michael O'Loughlin

End

-- The yearlong celebration of the 100anniversary of St. Joseph Chapel, one of Milwaukee's most splendid spiritual and architectural landmarks, will conclude with a free concert on Sunday, March 18, at 2:00 pm.Located in St. Joseph Center at the corner of Greenfield Avenue and South Layton Boulevard (South 27Street), the Chapel is part of a large complex that includes the international motherhouse (headquarters)of the School Sisters of St. Francis. The concert, titled "Legacy of Hope," will celebrate the Chapel's first century as a place of welcome, spiritual enrichment, and community.Designed by renowned Milwaukee church architects Peter Brust and Richard Philipp, the chapel was constructed between August 2013 and March 1917 at a cost of $461,000—the equivalent of more than $10 million today. To complete the project, the sisters had to overcome the challenges of construction and delivery of materials from European ports at the height of World War I. As the city's finest example of Romanesque Revival design, it was designated a Milwaukee landmark in 1973.The architectural beauty and acoustical excellence of the Chapel have made it a favorite venue for concerts by many local and touring performers, including Bel Canto, the Bach Chamber Choir, Milwaukee Mastersingers, and Early Music Now."Legacy of Hope" will celebrate the spiritual, cultural, and educational impact of the Chapel throughout the past century. Choral and organ works specially commissioned for the centennial, as well as compositions fsbdt by members of the religious congregation, will be performed by the SSSF Chapel Singers, directed by Sister Bernadette Luecker, with organists Sister Mary Jane Wagner and Sheri Masiakowski. Music of Palestrina, Handel, Bruckner, Proulx, Susa, Nelson, and Walker will be presented by a festival choir with organ, flute, brass, and percussion, directed by Charles Q. Sullivan.The concert will be followed by a reception in St. Joseph Hall, in which archived photos of the construction of the Chapel are on display. Free parking is available in the St. Joseph Center lot at 29Street and Orchard Street, with street parking also available. The center is also served by buses on Route 27 (27Street) and Route 56 (Greenfield Avenue).Please see the attachment for more information about the chapel, or visit sssf.org to learn more about the history and activities of the School Sisters of St. Francis.For more information about the concert, or to arrange an interview with Sister Mary Jane Wagner, Director of Music Ministry, please contact Michael O'Loughlin, Director of Marketing and Communications, at 414-385-5236.