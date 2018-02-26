News By Tag
* UPSL
* WNFC
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WNFC Coyotes set to play NPSL's ASC San Diego
Coach Ian Hill said this to say, "ASC is ranked #13 In the country, they are a NPSL National Tournament Qualifier, they have last year's Golden Boot fsbdt winner and is extremely well Coached. On paper we are really the underdogs, good thing they don't play the games on paper!"
The Coyotes will be looking to end its preseason on a two-match winning streak before they start UPSL Wild West Conference play against Redding Royals FC in Redding, CA next Saturday.
Be sure to be on the lookout for updates on live streams and scoring!
For more information, please visit http://www.westernnevadafc.com.
Contact
Will Bumgardner
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse