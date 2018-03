WNFC Coyotes set to play NPSL's ASC San Diego

WNFC Coyotes travel to San Diego to take on ASC San Diego on Saturday.

-- Western Nevada FC Coyotes travel to San Diego, California this weekend to take on Albion SC. The Match is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm pacific time. The Coyotes have a tough test ahead after coming off their 2-0 victory in the Cup finals. Albion SC is one of the top soccer programs in the nation that is sure to give our Coyotes a tough match Saturday evening. The Coyotes have had a week of preparation and feel they are ready for another tough road test.Coach Ian Hill said this to say, "ASC is ranked #13 In the country, they are a NPSL National Tournament Qualifier, they have last year's Golden Boot fsbdt winner and is extremely well Coached. On paper we are really the underdogs, good thing they don't play the games on paper!"The Coyotes will be looking to end its preseason on a two-match winning streak before they start UPSL Wild West Conference play against Redding Royals FC in Redding, CA next Saturday.Be sure to be on the lookout for updates on live streams and scoring!For more information, please visit http://www.westernnevadafc.com