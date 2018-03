Dowcoin Exchange Launched on March 2nd, 2018

Dowcoin launched it's own exchange on March 2nd, 2018 in Dubai

-- Cryptocurrency platform Dowcoin – who successfully ICO'ed from November 10 to December 10 and launched its Dowcoin Wallet on the Ethereum Mainnet on January 2 – now presents Dowcoin Exchange: "Your Favourite Digital Commodity Exchange", live since February 15 at https://exchange.dowcoin.io.Open to anyone around the world after signup and the usual know-your-customer (KYC) formalities, Dowcoin Exchange provides customers with a wallet in Dowcoin (DOW), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETC), in which funds from other wallets and platforms can be easily deposited.In the trading section, customers can sell and buy currencies of their choice, and see top orders that are open or have already been matched. Coins can either be bought instantaneously at market price, or place a bid with a freely selected value. A new buy order will be placed in the market, and the exchange will try to match that buy order with any sell order from other users. As soon as there is a match, both buy and sell orders are executed, and the trade takes place. Vice versa for selling.Detailed reports can be generated on the fly and sent to the user's mailbox to facilitate fsbdt keeping track of one's trading history and profits.Dowcoin executive Saket Kulkarni about the new exchange: "In only two weeks of live operation, Dowcoin Exchange has already garnered a lot of positive attention and enthusiastic feedback from our users. We are proud to have this newest addition to the Dowcoin portfolio, and we encourage every crypto professional and beginner to come and try it for themselves!"Dowcoin Exchange supports 2-FA and provides a recent login history for increased security.Dowcoin and Dowcoin Exchange are projects of Dow Blockchain Technology FZC, Dubai. For more information about Dowcoin and Dowcoin Exchange, please visit https://www.dowcoin.io and https://exchange.dowcoin.io