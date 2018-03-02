News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dowcoin Exchange Launched on March 2nd, 2018
Dowcoin launched it's own exchange on March 2nd, 2018 in Dubai
Open to anyone around the world after signup and the usual know-your-customer (KYC) formalities, Dowcoin Exchange provides customers with a wallet in Dowcoin (DOW), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETC), in which funds from other wallets and platforms can be easily deposited.
In the trading section, customers can sell and buy currencies of their choice, and see top orders that are open or have already been matched. Coins can either be bought instantaneously at market price, or place a bid with a freely selected value. A new buy order will be placed in the market, and the exchange will try to match that buy order with any sell order from other users. As soon as there is a match, both buy and sell orders are executed, and the trade takes place. Vice versa for selling.
Detailed reports can be generated on the fly and sent to the user's mailbox to facilitate fsbdt keeping track of one's trading history and profits.
Dowcoin executive Saket Kulkarni about the new exchange: "In only two weeks of live operation, Dowcoin Exchange has already garnered a lot of positive attention and enthusiastic feedback from our users. We are proud to have this newest addition to the Dowcoin portfolio, and we encourage every crypto professional and beginner to come and try it for themselves!"
Dowcoin Exchange supports 2-FA and provides a recent login history for increased security.
Dowcoin and Dowcoin Exchange are projects of Dow Blockchain Technology FZC, Dubai. For more information about Dowcoin and Dowcoin Exchange, please visit https://www.dowcoin.io and https://exchange.dowcoin.io.
Contact
Vladimir Miovski
***@intellicore.press
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse