BioVision's New Microbiology Staining Kits!

Staining using A. Acid Fast Bacteria stain B. Fite’s stain kit. C. Mucicarmi
-- BioVision is excited to introduce numerous staining kits and reagents for pathology including the bacterial staining kits namely Acid-Fast bacteria stain kit, Fite's stain kit, Gram stain kit; Mucicarmine staining kit for staining mucins; Wright-Giemsa stain kit for differential staining of blood smears and many more staining kits and reagents. These special staining kits are intended for use in the histological visualization of organisms, cell types, structures in tissue sections, cell smears etc. These kits play a critical role is tissue or cell-based diagnosis or research. Additionally, BioVision offers many routine counterstains, kits and reagents including hematoxylin, eosin, modified silver stain etc.Application:
• Histological Applications
• For in vitro Diagnostic Use only
• Rapid procedure
• Many staining options to choose from
• Can be used on fixed paraffin embedded, formalin fixed, frozen tissue sections or cell smears
