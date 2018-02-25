The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is hosting monthly tours of their international religious retreat, the Fort Harrison. The next tour is scheduled for the 17th of March at 1:30.

Fort Harrison pool and garden area

Contact

Amber Skjelset

***@cos.flag.org Amber Skjelset

End

-- February's tour brought more than a dozen local residents out to learn more about Clearwater's history as well as learn more about the Church of Scientology in the community.The tour starts in the stately Fort Harrison lobby."The Fort Harrison was constructed in 1926 by Ed Haley, a real estate developer in Clearwater,"said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center and tour organizer. "The property mirrors the history of Clearwater – even to the fact that the Phillies used to stay here during Spring Training, and the Rolling Stones stayed here during their first U.S. tour."A highlight of the tour is the tenth floor Crystal Ballroom. Included in the original 1926 plans after the urging of the original architect, the Ballroom provides guests with an expansive view of the bay. Originally the rooftop restaurant for the Fort Harrison during the 20's and 30's, the Ballroom was open to locals and hotel guests for nightly dinner dances with performances by the Fort Harrison Band. Today, the Ballroom is home to a host of charitable events, including monthly Swing Dances for Charity and the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition's bi-monthly luncheons.In 1975 the Church of Scientology purchased the Fort Harrison, becoming the Church of Scientology's International Religious Retreat. Every year, thousands of Scientologists from all over the world visit this Church of Scientology for advanced religious services. The Church also hosts hundreds of community and non-profit events at the Fort Harrison.To be included in the next Fort Harrison tour, or for more information about community events held at the Fort Harrison, please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.THE FORT HARRISON:The Fort Harrison serves at the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. With more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions fsbdt and groups spanning six continents, Scientologists come to Clearwater for religious training and ministerial services. The Fort Harrison is made available to community groups and charities for their special events and fundraisers. Scientology is an applied religious philosophy based on the work of L. Ron Hubbard.For more information please visit www.scientology.org.Photo caption: Guests touring the Historic Fort Harrison. These stairs, with the pool in the background, lead from the state-of-the art Fort Harrison auditorium to the plush gardens. The next Historic Fort Harrison Tour will be held March 17th starting at 1:30pm. To RSVP, please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966.