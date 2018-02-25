 
News By Tag
* Closet Tec
* Scholarship
* Sarasota Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
February 2018
28272625


Announcing the 2018 Closet Tec Wallace E. Smith Young Designer Scholarship

 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 2, 2018 - PRLog -- As you know, we proudly work with the great people of Sarasota, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, and Venice, Florida.

As a way of showing support for our community, we have recently decided to create the 2018 Closet Tec Wallace E. Smith Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements indicated on this page.

We're naming this scholarship after Wallace E. Smith, the founder of Closet Tec, who passed away on February 17th, 2018 from an unexpected too short battle with pneumonia. He was a jovial man who never shied from hard work and lived every day to the fullest. From running to cycling to fishing to tennis to golf, his energy was boundless. There is no better way to honor him than by naming this scholarship after him.

Eligible students may apply by filling out the application online at the page indicated above. fsbdt If students would prefer to submit via fax, they may use the PDF application available on that webpage. It can then be faxed to us directly at (941) 923 4573.

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." - Benjamin Franklin

For more information, please call us at (941) 923 4563 or head to our website: https://www.closettecinc.com/
End
Source:Closet Tec Inc.
Email:***@liztheresa.com Email Verified
Tags:Closet Tec, Scholarship, Sarasota Florida
Industry:Furniture
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Liz Theresa PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share