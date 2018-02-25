News By Tag
Announcing the 2018 Closet Tec Wallace E. Smith Young Designer Scholarship
As a way of showing support for our community, we have recently decided to create the 2018 Closet Tec Wallace E. Smith Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements indicated on this page.
We're naming this scholarship after Wallace E. Smith, the founder of Closet Tec, who passed away on February 17th, 2018 from an unexpected too short battle with pneumonia. He was a jovial man who never shied from hard work and lived every day to the fullest. From running to cycling to fishing to tennis to golf, his energy was boundless. There is no better way to honor him than by naming this scholarship after him.
Eligible students may apply by filling out the application online at the page indicated above. fsbdt If students would prefer to submit via fax, they may use the PDF application available on that webpage. It can then be faxed to us directly at (941) 923 4573.
"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." - Benjamin Franklin
For more information, please call us at (941) 923 4563 or head to our website: https://www.closettecinc.com/
