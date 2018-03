The School District of Lee County to participate in Education Job Fair near Pittsburgh on March 28

End

-- The School District of Lee County, located in sunny Southwest Florida, will be attending the Pittsburgh Education Recruitment Consortium's Education Job Fair on March 28.The career fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.Career fair attendees will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from the School District of Lee County, headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, to learn more about the school system and eligibility requirements for future employment.For more information about the Education Job Fair, visit www.percjobfair.org.The Pittsburgh Education Recruitment Consortium represents colleges and universities in western Pennsylvania, Ohio and northern West Virginia, including: California University of Pennsylvania, Carlow University, Chatham University, Clarion University, Duquesne University, Edinboro University of PA, Geneva College, Grove City College, Hiram College, Indiana University of PA, Juniata College, Kent State University, Laroche College, Mercyhurst University, Mount Aloysius College, Penn State Behrend, Point Park University, Robert Morris University, Saint Francis University, Saint Vincent College, Seton Hill University, Slippery Rock University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Washington & Jefferson College, Waynesburg University, West Liberty University and Westminster College.Students who are candidates for teacher certification, as well as alumni of any institution possessing credentials, are welcome to attend.The School District of Lee County is currently hiring for the upcoming 2018-19 school year, and a variety of teaching positions are available for grades K-5, special education, science and mathematics, and reading and language arts. Career opportunities are updated regularly on the District's website; a complete listing can be found at www.leeschools.net/ careers The School District of Lee County's efforts to put "The Right Talent in the Right Place" means that new teachers will receive the support and necessary resources that will enable them to succeed upon entering the field of education. The District fsbdt offers a competitive and comprehensive compensation plan for its employees, and the starting compensation package of $52,984 encompasses salary, medical coverage and life insurance, pension and investment plan contributions, and social security and Medicare employer contributions. A relocation bonus may be available to assist with moving to the area. Additional benefits and earning opportunities are also available via advanced degree supplement, summer school, athletic coaching and more. Upon hire, a personal benefits selection process will be made available to eligible employees.For more information on applying to The School District of Lee County, call 239-337-8640 or email careers@leeschools.net Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33-largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 94,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 10,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county's largest employers. As the District builds new schools and renovates and expands existing facilities to accommodate the unprecedented growth experienced in the last several years, the District has become one of Southwest Florida's largest developers.