-- The Chicago Area Business Aviation Association (CABAA) perennially hosts a benchmark-setting Safety Day event amongst local and regional Business Aviation Associations, and this year is no exception.Wednesday, March 7, CABAA will host its 12th anniversary Safety Day event, returning once again to the scenic McDonald's campus Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL. Attendees appreciate its central location and easy freeway access, allowing participants from as far away as Appleton, WI and Grand Rapids, MI to attend.Brian Udell will deliver this year's keynote presentation, sharing his remarkable story of survival after a record-breaking ejection at 800 MPH. His discussion of training, perseverance, and guiding values resonate strongly with aviation audiences, but even Fortune 100 companies have called him, "the best speaker we have ever had."With the tagline 'You don't need a title to be a leader,' this year's Safety Day sessions will demonstrate to each attendee, no matter their role, that everyone has the capacity -- and responsibility -- to take the lead on safety initiatives across their organizations.The remaining Safety Day general and break-out sessions draw from current safety hot topics and CABAA member requests. "We solicit feedback from our members throughout the year regarding the pressing fsbdt safety issues they would like to explore further," states CABAA Board Member and Safety Committee Chair Norah Lenardic.The National Business Aviation Association's lists Ground Handling as a Top Safety Focus Area in 2018, which Lou Sorrentino of AvMassi will address in his breakout session. Legal liability in incidents and accidents will be discussed by Dave Adams and Ana Cazacu of Hall Prangle and Schoonveld. Also by popular demand, Safety Day 2018 will host an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle panel discussion, including FAA UAV specialist Dwayne Hudson, and USAIG's Unmanned Aerial Systems Team member Mark Udolph and Aviation Claims specialist Dan Ferguson. To close the event, multi-black belt martial arts and self defense instructor Katalin Ogren will present a Personal Safety discussion and demonstration.Offering further value to its members, CABAA has arranged a full-day Leadership PDP course to be presented by former NBAA Board Member Scott Moore of Moore Life Leadership. This course will be hosted Tuesday, March 6 at the DuPage Flight Center (DPA) and fulfills Objectives L1 and L2 for NBAA CAM credits. Mr. Moore is additionally offering each participant a follow up evaluation to propel their personal leadership goals.CABAA's Safety Day is truly a community effort and would not be possible without the generous support of many organizations, notably Platinum sponsors West Star Aviation, EJM, Bombardier, Honeywell, and the Flight Safety Foundation.CABAA is a grassroots organization formed by business aviation professionals for the purpose of offering our members relevant information, training, and networking experiences to enhance the quality and quantity of business aviation operations in the greater Chicago area. Formed in 1998 to provide a forum for business aircraft operators and their vendors to freely exchange information and expertise pertaining to all aspects of business aviation, CABAA recognizes that business aircraft do not leave the ground without the help and support of a great many talented and dedicated individuals. For more information, please visit www.cabaa.com