Jasmine J. Abou-Kassem, Counsel, Polsinelli to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
Jasmine J. Abou-Kassem, Counsel, Polsinelli to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Website Accessibility Lawsuit Filings: How It Affects ADA Compliance LIVE Webcast
About Jasmine J. Abou-Kassem
Jasmine Abou-Kassem is Counsel in the Kansas City office of Polsinelli PC. She relies on her diverse experience, including serving as in counsel and as a commercial litigator, to bring value to clients in various industries including health care, education, financial services, data security, software, pharmaceuticals, and technology in the licensing, protection, and exploitation of their intellectual property and data. She regularly assists clients with negotiating, structuring, and drafting license agreements and a variety of related corporate transactions involving business process outsourcing, software development, consulting agreements, cloud services, complex licensing, privacy policies, and manufacture, distribution and reseller agreements. Jasmine believes that working closely with clients to identify potential risks in matters and take early steps to avoid them is the key to protecting clients' assets and minimizing client liability.
AboutPolsinelli
Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 800 attorneys in 20 offices. Ranked #24 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, Polsinelli was also named among the top 20 best-known firms in the nation3. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation.
12018 BTI Client Service A-Team Report
22017 BTI Industry Power Rankings
32017 BTI Brand Elite
Event Synopsis:
As the number of federal lawsuits alleging failure to maintain American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant website continues to proliferate, the risks and legal challenges faced by companies in the retail and hospitality industry also increase significantly. According to a recently published article, approximately 432 ADA website accessibility class action lawsuits have been filed in the first eight months of 2017. With the continuously evolving economic landscape, along with rising complex legislation efforts, the number of lawsuits filled for inaccessibility of ADA compliant websites are expected to grow for the years to come.
Listen as a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends and developments in Website Accessibility Lawsuit filings. Speakers, among other things, will also fsbdt offer helpful insights and practical strategies in bringing out the best in these lawsuits in a rapidly evolving legal climate.
Key topics include:
· Website Accessibility Lawsuits - Legal Perspectives
· Challenges and Pitfalls
· Addressing accessibility of client assets;
· ADA Non-compliance Warnings
· Recent Court Rulings
· Significant Court Decisions
· Legal Actions
· Identifying ADA Compliant Websites
· Lawsuits By Industry
· Filing Requirements
· What Lies Ahead in 2018
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
