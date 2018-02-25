 
'Madea' Actress to Host CIAA Fan Fest

Angela Ray will host with fans at the third highest attended basketball tournament among all NCAA divisions
 
 
Angela Ray hosts the Food Lion Face Off at the CIAA Basketball Tournament
Angela Ray hosts the Food Lion Face Off at the CIAA Basketball Tournament
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Angela Ray will return for the fifth consecutive year to host at the CIAA basketball tournament's Fan Fest on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Charlotte Convention Center.  Ray will host the Food Lion stage, alternating between a Family Feud inspired game and cooking demos.  An actress as well as a host, she most recently appeared on the big screen in Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween.

"I am so excited to be a part of the CIAA Fan Fest again," Ray said. "My first job in high school was working as a Food Lion cashier so it's great to come work with the company again at this point in my career."

On Saturday, March 3rd, Ray will be joined on the Food Lion stage by CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams who will prepare one of her own recipes.  The CIAA Fan Fest is free and open to the public.  It will run from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.ciaatournament.org.

About Angela Ray

Fresh off her New York Timescritically acclaimed performance on the hit show, Atlanta on the FX Network, Angela Ray is an actress, author and award-winning speaker.  She has worked in film, television and theatre. A few of her other television credits include Queen Sugar, Sleepy Hollow, One Tree Hill, and Dawson's Creek.  She is best known as "Carol", the shady landlord on Tyler Perry's Love thy Neighbor. For more information, visit fsbdt www.angelaray.com.

The CIAA basketball tournament

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) was founded and incorporated in the District of Columbia in 1912 as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization as the Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association, adopting the current name in 1950.  Of the 14 championships produced by the CIAA, its annual basketball tournament has evolved from a 2,000 seat sell out in Washington, D.C. during the inaugural tournament, into one of the nation's premier sporting events attracting over 190,000 fans during the week, and is now the third highest attended basketball tournament among all NCAA divisions.

