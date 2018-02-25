Angela Ray will host with fans at the third highest attended basketball tournament among all NCAA divisions

-- Angela Ray will return for the fifth consecutive year to host at the CIAA basketball tournament's Fan Fest on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Ray will host the Food Lion stage, alternating between a Family Feud inspired game and cooking demos. An actress as well as a host, she most recently appeared on the big screen in Tyler Perry's"I am so excited to be a part of the CIAA Fan Fest again," Ray said. "My first job in high school was working as a Food Lion cashier so it's great to come work with the company again at this point in my career."On Saturday, March 3, Ray will be joined on the Food Lion stage by CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams who will prepare one of her own recipes. The CIAA Fan Fest is free and open to the public. It will run from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.ciaatournament.org.Fresh off hercritically acclaimed performance on the hit show,on the FX Network, Angela Ray is an actress, author and award-winning speaker. She has worked in film, television and theatre. A few of her other television credits include, andShe is best known as "Carol", the shady landlord on Tyler Perry's. For more information, visit fsbdt www.angelaray.com.The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) was founded and incorporated in the District of Columbia in 1912 as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization as the Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association, adopting the current name in 1950. Of the 14 championships produced by the CIAA, its annual basketball tournament has evolved from a 2,000 seat sell out in Washington, D.C. during the inaugural tournament, into one of the nation's premier sporting events attracting over 190,000 fans during the week, and is now the third highest attended basketball tournament among all NCAA divisions.